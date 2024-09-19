The front page of the Deseret News on Sept. 20, 1985, a day after a massive earthquaked rocked Mexico.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Sept. 19, 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed as many as 10,000 people.

The Mexico region is part of an active earthquake zone known as the North America Trench, where the North American Plate and the Cocos Plate shift and collide just off the nation’s coast. Yearly, nearly 100 quakes of 4.0 are recorded.

The 1985 quake registered 8.0 on the Richter scale, with a 5.3 foreshock and two significant aftershocks. Historians record that more than 400 buildings were destroyed in the city, including one older hospital.

On outcome of the devastation was the development of SAS, which sends early-warning messages electronically from sensors along the coastal subduction zones. Every year on Sept. 19, all public buildings in the capital and across the nation conduct evacuation drills.

Coincidentally, in 2017, 32 years to the day after the 1985 earthquake, Mexico City was hit with another quake, two hours after the yearly drill concluded. Then in 2022, the Michoacán earthquake struck the country, again on Sept. 19.

Researchers say on March 28, 1787, an earthquake along the southwest coast of Mexico, the “San Sixto earthquake,” is estimated to have registered 8.6, with aftershocks above 7.0. The main quake caused a tsunami that spread along the Pacific coast and reached a wave of over 18 meters. Very few people lost their lives, per historians.

One of the stories to emerge from the quake was the survival of 19 “miracle babies” who survived despite the hospital they were in collapsing to rubble. Some the of young infants were barely days old and not found for some time.

Per reports, most of the 19 did not suffer long-term complications. They would be 39 years old this year.

“Infant survivors of Mexico quake are now thriving 3-year-olds”

One hero to emerge in the aftermath, per Deseret News and Church News archives, was Marcos Efrén Zariñana, internationally known as “La Pulga,” Spanish for “The Flea.”

Small in stature, Zariñana and his colleagues helped rescue many trapped residents in the city. Part of a group of search-and-rescue leaders called “The Moles,” he is credited with rescuing 27 people trapped under debris.

Through his career, 10 countries requested Zariñana’s help to rescue people during other disasters. Throughout his 28 years of service, he rescued 160 people, per this Church News story:

“‘The Flea’ — Latter-day Saint hero from 1985 Mexico City earthquake — passes away”

Here are other stories from Deseret News archives about earthquakes, the 1985 quake in Mexico City and emergency preparedness:

“Mexico commemorates victims of deadly quakes”

“Did Mexico learn from 1985 earthquake?”

“6.8 earthquake rocks Mexico City”

“Drone footage shows the widespread damage of Mexico City after earthquake”

“Bright spots are few amid ruins from Mexico’s killer earthquake”

“Quake hits just west of Mexico”

“In our opinion: Utah should explore an early warning system for earthquakes”