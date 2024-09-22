The front page of the Deseret News weekly edition on Oct. 8, 1962, which included the report of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all enslaved people in Confederate states should be freed as of Jan. 1, 1863, if the states did not end the fighting and rejoin the Union.

Two months earlier, Lincoln had told his cabinet and adviser he would issue the proclamation after the Union Army had achieved a substantial military victory.

It was a calculated move, because the Civil War’s outcome was not yet determined. In fact, there was some indication that Britain and France were set to recognize the Confederacy as a separate nation.

So on Sept. 22, 1862, after a victory at Antietam, he publicly announced a preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all enslaved people free in the rebellious states as of Jan. 1, 1863.

Per historians, Lincoln and his advisers limited the proclamation’s language to slavery in states outside of federal control as of 1862. The proclamation did not, however, address the contentious issue of slavery within the nation’s border states. In his attempt to appease all parties, Lincoln left many loopholes open that civil rights advocates would be forced to tackle in the future.

The Deseret News, a weekly paper at the time, provided dispatches about the victory at Antietam, as well as the proclamation.

“The progress of the civil war does not seem to lessen the demand for proclamations, and President Lincoln deemed it wise to yield to the solicitations of his many friends and advisers, and on or about the 20th ult., issued one for the emancipation of slaves in the seceded States ...”

The official order issued by Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, declared all enslaved people in rebellious areas to be free.

