Sand bars near the shoreline of the Great Salt Lake, near Magna on September 24, 2024.

A bill some advocates say is historic in nature was endorsed in the House on Tuesday, expanding the geographical reach of the Central Utah Completion Act to encompass the Great Salt Lake drainage.

By doing so, the Great Salt Lake Stewardship Act — which has the support of Utah’s full delegation — would tap unused money already set aside for Utah and broaden its reach to support the efforts of the state of Utah, local communities and water districts north of Salt Lake County in conserving water use and replenishing the lake.

It would do this by allowing that unexpended budget authority to be available under the Central Utah act to be used for water conservation efforts, instead of just sitting in a bank account of sorts.

The measure was accompanied by the Geothermal Energy Opportunity Act, which seeks to streamline the permitting process for this type of green energy. Both bills were by Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and passed with bipartisan support.

“I am thrilled to have unanimous support from my colleagues for this common-sense legislation,” Curtis said. “Both of these bills benefit Utahns, who have already invested tremendous effort to innovate and address challenges.”

The bill on stewardship was introduced more than a year ago — June of 2023 — with the full support of water conservancy districts who view it as a relief valve in times rife with the realities of a fickle climate that mostly has been stuck in drought mode.

With an annual contribution of $1.9 billion to Utah’s economy, the lake supports a brine shrimp industry worth as much as $60 million, with 21 companies involved in a harvest that provides 40% of the world’s global supply of brine shrimp eggs for aquaculture.

Overall, more than 7,000 people depend on the lake for their employment and the lake delivers production of magnesium, salt and lithium. Compass Minerals, for example, produces the world’s largest supply of sulfate of potash, a speciality fertilizer.

In addition, the state says the largest salt water lake in the Western hemisphere and the eighth largest in the world creates “lake effect” snow, adding anywhere from 5 to 10% of Utah’s snow and extends the ski season by as much as five to seven weeks.

Ecologically, the lake attracts more than 10 million birds encompassing 338 species. Visitors from around the world come to the lake for bird watching, hoping to capture a photo or even a glimpse of some the many species who make this stop along the Pacific Flyway.

The shoreline of the Great Salt Lake, near Magna on September 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A lake in trouble

But the Great Salt Lake dropped to historic lows a couple of years ago, strained by drought and diversions. Experts say that the lake has diminished to half its geographic footprint and with that comes 800 square miles of exposed lake bed. That means blowing dust hits the Wasatch Front exposing people to toxins that include lead and mercury.

The lake’s dwindling size also mean many of the waterfowl have opted to go elsewhere — or their survival rate is compromised. Many of the “islands” have been bridged by land, not water and recreation in general and the state’s snowpack is at risk.

Utah, however, is not going to let this geographic wonder go quietly, and state lawmakers have spent millions to save it, changed water laws, established the Office of the Great Salt Lake Commissioner and set up a trust to work with water right holders to get more of that finite resource to the lake.

Lawmakers also changed it so the Great Salt Lake can be considered a “beneficial use” for water, another encouragement to let water wind its way there.

This stewardship act is considered another historic tool to help the lake before it is too late.

“Utahns have worked tirelessly to protect the Great Salt Lake, but persistent drought conditions now threaten its long-term viability. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, the Great Salt Lake Stewardship Act would expand the Colorado River water conservation program to include the lake,” Curtis said. “Over time, this flexibility will help safeguard its ecological and economic significance, protecting Utah and the West from the economic and public health risks of an ecological disaster.”

Added Brian Steed, the Great Salt Lake commissioner, “The decisions we make today will have a huge impact on the lake and its future, as well as on the quality of life Utahns have historically enjoyed. It is great to have partners in Congress who recognize these issues and are willing to collaborate to create innovative and effective solutions.”

American avocets search for food on a sand bar at the Great Salt Lake, near Magna on September 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lawmakers also endorsed the expansion of the Geothermal Steam Act of 1970 to establish a deadline for the Department of the Interior to process applications related to geothermal leases.

The bill’s text says specifically that the U.S. Department of Interior must process each application for a geothermal drilling permit or other authorization under a valid existing geothermal lease within 60 days after completing “all requirements under applicable federal laws and regulations” unless a U.S. federal court acts.

Geothermal Rising, a trade association for the industry, said limited acreage offerings coupled with leases in Utah have been fraught with delay are creating uncertainties and fostering a wary eye among investors who can’t be sure Utah is a good bet for business — even though its geothermal potential enormous is huge and it is the third largest producer of that underground energy in the country.

“Geothermal energy is an affordable, reliable, and clean energy source. Despite significant investments from companies to secure project permits, the Department of the Interior often delays authorizations—such as notices to proceed and drilling permits—due to litigation threats,” Curtis said. “Utah is a prime example of geothermal energy’s potential, and we must unlock this resource to meet our energy needs.”