Our photo of the day comes from Deseret News photojournalist Jeffrey D. Allred who captured the excitement the moment the Canyons School District announced to the students of Bella Vista Elementary School that their school was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

As the Tiger mascot led the cheers, students and teachers celebrated the announcement.

According to the Department of Education, Bella Vista is among just three schools in Utah to be named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School, a recognition by the U.S. Department of Education reserved for schools with exceptional academic performance. In all, 356 public and private schools across the country were honored.

The other schools in the state are Edgemont Elementary School in the Provo City School District, and River Heights Elementary School in the Cache County School District.

Bella Vista Elementary student Sylas Watson applauds in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. The U.S. Department of Education announced Bella Vista Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Bella Vista Elementary mascot Tiger greets students in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. The U.S. Department of Education announced Bella Vista Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News