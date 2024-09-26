A page from the Deseret News on Sept. 26, 1991, as the eight "Biospherians" entered their enclosed life biosphere in Oracle, Ariz.

The human terrarium.

The first reality show.

Spaceship earth.

On Sept. 26, 1991, four men and four women began a two-year stay inside a sealed-off structure in Oracle, Arizona, called Biosphere 2; they emerged from Biosphere 2 on the same date in 1993.

Clad in bulky jumpsuits that resembled spacesuits, the group walked into the Santa Catalina Mountains situated between Phoenix and Tucson in southern Arizona to an enclosed glass structure known as Biosphere 2. Their goal was to live and sustain life inside the biosphere.

Built between 1987 and 1991, Biosphere 2 had a goal of demonstrating the viability of closed ecological systems to support and maintain human life in outer space as a substitute for Earth’s biosphere.

Hence Biosphere 2.

Biosphere 2 was only used twice for its original intended purposes as a closed-system experiment: once from 1991 to 1993, and the second time from March to September 1994. Both attempts ran into problems, including low amounts of food and oxygen, and die-offs of many animals and plants.

Then there was the human side: group dynamic tensions among the resident crew, outside politics, a power struggle over management and direction of the project.

A real version of “Gilligan’s Island.”

Since then, the University of Arizona has transitioned the facility into a top-level earth science facility.

This 1991 picture shows the Biosphere 2 complex in the desert near Oracle, Ariz. Eight people agreed to spend two years sealed inside the 3-acre terrarium in the Sonoran Desert. | Associated Press