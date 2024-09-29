The cover of the sports section of the Deseret News on Sept. 29, 1954.

It’s almost World Series time. The MLB regular season ends Sunday — unless you are Braves or Mets fans who have two more games on Monday — with this year’s playoffs set to start on Tuesday.

And it’s the perfect moment to remember one of the best baseball plays ever made by perhaps the greatest ballplayer of his era, perhaps all time.

On Sept. 29, 1954, Willie Mays of the New York Giants made a running, over-the-shoulder catch of a ball hit by Vic Wertz of the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series; “The Catch” would become one of the most famous plays in baseball history.

N.Y. Giants center fielder Willie Mays made this famous back-to-the-plate catch on a 450-foot blast off the bat of Cleveland first baseman Vic Wertz during the opening game of the 1954 World Series at the Polo Grounds in New York. | Frank Franklin II, Associated Press

The Indians were heavily favored in the World Series, having won 111 games during the season. The Giants had not won a title since 1933. The Deseret News covered the games and the Series extensively.

Mays, nicknamed the “Say Hey” kid, was perhaps the best all-around ballplayer in history. A baseball icon. He was Barry Bonds’ godfather, and a popular ambassador of the sport. The Hall of Famer was a two-time league MVP and 20-time All-Star, won numerous Gold Glove awards and hit 660 home runs.

In the World Series opener, with the scored tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Cleveland Indians batter Vic Wertz hit a deep fly ball to center field that had the runners on base poised to score.

Mays made an over-the-shoulder catch while on the run to record the out, and his throw back to the infield prevented one of the runners from advancing. The Giants won the game 5–2 in extra innings, and eventually the World Series.

Mays later played a couple of exhibition games in Utah after the Giants moved to the West Coast.

In 1954, “Say Hey” was recorded by the Treniers, with Mays singing background and Quincy Jones directing the orchestra.

Mays died June 18 at 93.

