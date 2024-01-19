What can festivalgoers expect from the weather in Park City?

After an arctic blast pounded much of the U.S. with dangerously cold conditions and snow, parts of Utah now lay blanketed in snow, including the site of the state’s coveted Sundance Film Festival.

With storms stopping just before the festival began on Jan. 18, visiting festivalgoers may be wondering what the weather has in store for their time in Park City — and whether or not they should anticipate another monster storm.

Here’s how Sundance attendees can prepare for the weather during their time in Park City.

What is the weather like in Park City?

Despite a battering of snow and plunging temperatures at the beginning of the month, the forecast for the duration of the festival has a better outlook. KSL’s seven-day forecast projects temperatures up to 40 degrees during the day and as low as 20 degrees at night.

Most of the seven days present a chance of either rain or snow, but a snowstorm is not in the forecast thus far. All the same, festival attendees should prepare for inclement weather.

There’s a notion familiar to Utahns that goes something like, “If you don’t like the weather, wait 15 minutes.” That’s to say the weather here can change on a dime and it’s safer to be prepared for worse weather if there’s a chance it could happen.

How to prepare for bad weather at the Sundance Film Festival

Out-of-towners can take precautions against bad weather, both for their safety and comfort.

Wearing the right clothes is the most effective way to keep the chill out. Thermals, down jackets, scarves, hats and gloves can all be worn at once, or individually to stay warm, especially at night as temperatures drop.

Even if it doesn’t seem cold enough to warrant a full bundle, it’s wise to keep extra layers on your person. Once the cold creeps in, it takes hold and, as much of the festival requires time outside, attendees should prepare accordingly.

What else can Sundance visitors do to prepare for Park City?

Barring the absence of bad weather, visitors from out of state should take the potential of altitude sickness into account, Sundance advises.

Those that aren’t used to higher elevations must take precautions to prevent altitude sickness, which can present the following symptoms:



Headache.

Loss of appetite.

Dizziness.

Fatigue.

Shortness of breath.

Rapid heart rate.

Trouble sleeping.

Nausea.

Aside from getting ahead of these symptoms by taking a few rest days at altitude to get accustomed to the conditions, there are a few precautionary steps you can take to lessen the effects of altitude sickness.

One of these precautions is to simply take it easy, as much as you can running around at a film festival, at least. This could mean taking breaks between screenings to eat and lie down, or having slower nights and mornings.

Another effective way to reduce altitude sickness is to drink water. Sundance recommends drinking an extra one to 1.5 liters of water per day and will provide access to water stations at venues.

While aggressive hydration isn’t necessarily going to prevent altitude sickness, WebMD reports that it can help alleviate some symptoms and lowers the risk of dehydration. Both conditions share symptoms, so keeping dehydration out of the picture allows for the focus to remain on altitude sickness.

In addition to staying hydrated, experts also recommend avoiding alcohol.

According to the CDC, it can take the body two to three days to acclimatize to a higher altitude. Giving yourself a few days to rest or lower activity levels will help prevent a more severe form of altitude sickness and can eliminate a minor case.