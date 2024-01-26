While the ski and snowboard season seems off to a slow start, some Utah resorts are approaching 300 inches of snowfall on the last weekend of January.

As usual, ski areas in Big Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood canyons have the most snow so far in 2023-24. And they’re among the snowiest in the country in what has been a down year, especially compared to the record snowfall last winter.

A storm system that moved through Utah on Thursday dropped a few inches in the northern mountains, though Brian Head near Cedar City has picked up 21 inches in the past three days.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer with OnTheSnow.com is forecasting a dry pattern until at least the first week of February or after, when moderate to heavy snow is expected to arrive.

Alta has the most snow of any Utah resort to date with 294 inches, according to SkiUtah.com. Snowbird, its neighbor in Little Cottonwood Canyon, is reporting 264 inches.

In Big Cottonwood Canyon, Brighton has accumulated 253 inches for the season, with Solitude checking in at 238 inches.

On the Wasatch Back, Park City has 191 inches and Deer Valley has 165 inches. Sundance reported 147 inches, including 7 inches Friday morning.

Here are year-to-date snow totals for the rest of Utah’s resorts:

Brian Head — 114 inches.

Eagle Point — 124 inches.

Snowbasin — 180 inches.

Powder Mountain — 155 inches.

Beaver — 155 inches.

Cherry Peak — 128 inches.

Nordic Valley — 64 inches.

Woodward — 87 inches.

