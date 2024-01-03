Utah Tech University VP and chief of staff named interim president

Utah Tech University’s chief of staff and associate vice president of executive affairs Courtney R. White was appointed the St. George university’s interim president on Wednesday by the Utah Board of Higher Education.

White’s appointment becomes effective on Friday, as outgoing President Richard “Biff” Williams steps down from the position he’s held for nearly a decade. Williams said he was resigning to pursue other opportunities.

The higher education board will soon launch a search for Utah Tech’s next president, starting with the appointment of a presidential search committee.

White, who is also secretary to Utah Tech’s board of trustees, has advised Williams and supervised the university’s strategic plan for student success and access.

“Utah Tech University has made an incredible impact on our students and community over the last decade,” said White in a statement.

“I’m excited to work with our dedicated faculty, staff, alumni and community members as we continue to prepare our students for success,” he said.

He has been adjunct faculty with the Southern Utah University’s master of public administration program since 2014. He previously served as the lobbyist for the University of Oregon and held a similar external relations position with the Utah Education Association.

Earlier in his career, White worked for the Nevada, Oregon and Utah Systems of Higher Education, most recently as an assistant commissioner.

White earned an associate degree from Snow College, a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University, a master’s degree from the University of Utah and a law degree from the University of Oregon.

Amanda Covington, chairwoman of the Utah Board of Higher Education, in a statement said, “White has considerable experience within higher education, and we are confident he will successfully lead Utah Tech during this transition. We look forward to working with him in this capacity.”

