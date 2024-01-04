During NBC’s prime-time coverage of the Paris Olympics later this summer, it won’t just be the network’s sportscasters and expert commentators offering insights about what’s happening in the City of Light.

Snoop Dogg is joining the network’s nightly broadcast of the 2024 Summer Games.

“Yup, it’s official. 2024 Paris Olympics I’m there!! @miketirico, save a seat for the Dogg,” the rapper and pitchman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on New Year’s Eve, the day the network announced his new role.

NBC described the entertainer’s job as offering U.S. viewers “his unique take” on the Games by visiting iconic Paris landmarks, attending Olympic competitions and events, and talking with athletes and their families and friends.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator,” the network’s executive producer and president of Olympics production, Molly Solomon, said, citing Dogg’s dressage “highlights commentary” for Peacock during the Tokyo’s Summer Games, held in 2021.

Along with comedian Kevin Hart, she said Dogg drew “tens of millions of view” to NBC’s streaming service, thanks to comments like suggesting a horse was “off the chain” and “crip-walking, cuz” during the equestrian event.

“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris,” Soloman said. “We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Dogg celebrated “Snoop Year’s Eve” with Team USA athletes in a promotional video aired during halftime of last week’s NBC “Sunday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, marveling at their moves and proclaiming, “gold is the goal.”

In the network’s news release, Dogg promised he “will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. ... Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

His move to prime-time coverage comes as the Olympics keep trying to appeal to a younger and broader audience by deputing new sports in Paris, including skateboarding, surfing and break dancing.

“The Olympics are continuously trying to keep up with the times, and NBC is taking that strategy to the next level,” Front Office Sports noted, by “turning to a well-known pop culture figure to help generate interest” in the Games.

NBC holds the U.S. broadcast rights to the Olympics until 2032 — two years before Salt Lake City is poised to host the 2034 Winter Games as the International Olympic Committee’s preferred host — but has seen ratings decline in recent years.

The latest addition to the NBC lineup got the attention of the Switzerland-based IOC, which posted on X, “Snoop Dogg at Paris 2024? It’s legit, you know it’s a hit!” followed by a star-eyes emoji.