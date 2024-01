Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is the subject of our Deseret News photo of the week, photographed Monday night by Megan Nielsen.

The monstrous dunk was part of Clarkson’s triple-double game against the Dallas Mavericks. Clarkson is the first Jazz player since Carlos Boozer in 2008 to have a triple-double — 10 or more assists, rebounds and points — in a regular-season game. Ricky Rubio, who announced his retirement this week, had a triple-double for the Jazz during the playoffs in 2018.