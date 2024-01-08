How much snow fell at Utah ski areas over the weekend?

Some Utah ski areas did better than others when it came to snowfall over the weekend. But fret not, more storms are on the way this week.

“Snow fell yesterday but was once again somewhat localized. Northern Utah is about to enter the transfer portal on the way to Deep Pow University. A major series of storms will bring significant snow over the next week, especially to northern Utah,” according to OpenSnow.

Northern and southern Utah ski areas had more snow than most, though those in Big Cottonwood Canyon weren’t far behind.

What Utah resort had the most snow?

Brian Head near Cedar City reported the highest snow total over the past 48 hours, with 24 inches, including 15 inches Monday morning. Several resorts around the state issued powder alerts Monday.

Snowbasin in the Northern Wasatch and Eagle Point in the south had 16 inches each over the past two days. Also in northern Utah, Powder Mountain reported 15 inches, while Nordic Valley and Cherry Peak both had 14 inches over that period.

As for the Cottonwood Canyons, Alta reported 13 inches and Snowbird had 12 inches for the 48-hour period. Brighton had 8 inches, while Solitude had 4 inches.

Ski areas in the Wasatch Back didn’t see as much snow as other places in the state. Deer Valley and Park City Mountain reported 5 inches and 4 inches, respectively, over the past 48 hours.

Up-to-date snow reports for all Utah’s resorts can be found at SkiUtah.

How much will it snow this week?

The forecast over the next five days calls for more powder days ahead, especially in the Northern Wasatch. The OpenSnow forecast calls for as much as 34 inches at Powder Mountain, while Wasatch Back and Cottonwood Canyon resorts could see around 2 feet.

After a break Monday, moisture starts to work its way into Utah on Tuesday morning with more substantial moisture arriving in the afternoon. This will lead to a period of snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Right now, it looks like 4 inches to 8 inches of snow with 6 inches to 12 inches in the Cottonwoods by Wednesday morning, according to OpenSnow.

Another wave moves in later on Wednesday and continues into Thursday. This will bring another solid snowfall to the mountains of northern Utah. Another stronger wave could bring additional significant snowfall to the area with more powder days over the weekend.