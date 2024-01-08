Don’t expect the wintry weather to let up in Utah this week

Snowflakes descended over the Wasatch Front as Utah saw its biggest snowstorm of the season over the weekend.

Winter weather advisories were issued as the Beehive State braved strong winds and bouts of flurries from Friday through the end of the weekend.

The National Weather Service reported that over the last 72 hours, North Ogden received around 8 to 9 inches. The Kaysville area faced around 11 inches. Snow fell in Bountiful in the 6 to 7.5 inches range.

Salt Lake City clocked in at around 3 to 4 inches. Tooele reported around half a foot, and 1.9 inches of snow were recorded in Provo. Cedar City and St. George both received under an inch of snow.

Forecasts show that the snow isn’t likely to let up in the week ahead.

A winter storm watch was issued from Tuesday mid-morning to early Thursday for Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back.

“Heavy snow possible,” the warning said and added that “snow squall conditions are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing potential impacts to the evening commute. More snowfall is likely beyond Tuesday, with more active weather on the way.” The Wednesday commute may also be impacted.

Several different counties in Utah, including Utah, Iron, Duchesne, Cache, Salt Lake and Wasatch, among others, are in a Code Blue Alert. Effective in 2023 under a state law, Code Blue Alerts are issued when temperatures with wind chill drop to 15 degrees or below. It allows shelters and indoor facilities to increase their capacity to shelter people experiencing homelessness during these times. For a list of available emergency shelters, see the website for End Utah Homelessness.

The winter weather has also impacted the roadways. Over the course of Friday and Saturday, Utah Highway Patrol tracked over 160 crashes.

Since Saturday morning, the Utah Department of Public Safety has reported two fatal crashes.

One of them occurred in Cedar City. According to the Department of Public Safety, a black truck lost control on black ice roads and “rolled over ejecting all three occupants.” There were three people in the car: a male adult, a female adult and a female baby.

The female adult died on scene and the baby was life-flighted for medical treatment. The male adult was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

What is a snow squall?

The National Weather Service is including a snow squall warning for Tuesday and Wednesday in its winter storms warning.

According to the National Weather Service, a snow squall is an intense weather occurrence that includes white-out conditions and dropped temperatures. While they last for less than an hour typically, these intense conditions are worse than your typical snowstorm and pose additional safety risks.

“Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists,” the National Weather Service said.

Driving during a snow squall can be dangerous.

“There truly is no safe place on the highway during a snow squall,” according to the National Weather Service. “However if you are already in transit and cannot exit the road in time, reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and hazard lights and allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you.” Car accidents are associated with snow squalls.

Tips for commuting in winter weather

If possible, stay off the roads during snow storms. Working from home and minimizing commuting on the roads can give snowplows and emergency responders more room on the roads. But if you do have a need to drive on the roads, here are some safety tips that you could follow from the Utah Department of Transportation.



Know the conditions before you leave. Check a weather app that tells you what the weather is like and also see what the road conditions are like. This can help you plan the best route for you to take and to revise your plans in the case of inclement weather. Check your tires, especially the tire pressure. Cold weather can impact the pressure in your tires, so keep an eye on them before you go. Make sure that maintenance on your brakes is up to date and see if your lights are working. Snowy weather might mean you use more windshield washer fluid than usual, so track your levels. Take snow off of your car before leaving, so that it does not impact the visibility of others. Make sure to follow the rules of the road. This is something that you should do in all weather. Take extra care to make sure you are using your turn signals, your lights are set to the correct brightness, you are following posted signs and you are not speeding. Drive slow. It’s important to not speed at all times. Driving slow during inclement weather is especially valuable because it can help you to be in control when you go over ice, see a deer pop out or need to change course for any other reason. Don’t tailgate. Drive well behind other cars and snowplows. Be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings. Know how many cars are around you and where they are going. Look for black ice, which can look like a wet puddle on the road. Leave earlier than usual. To avoid a situation where you feel rushed, make the time to leave earlier than you typically would. This gives you time to drive slowly and account for any potential road delays that might come up.

Utah Highway Patrol also recommended that you prepare for wintry conditions by dressing appropriately. Having a coat, mittens, hat and other winter gear in your car can help you stay warm if you have to stop for any reason. It’s also a good idea to keep a blanket, a flashlight, some water and granola bars, jumper cables and other supplies in the trunk of your car.

