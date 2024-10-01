Although a Utah Foundation statewide poll in 2023 showed nearly 60% of those surveyed supported stronger environmental regulations and more than 75% indicated protecting the environment is more important than economic growth, new findings cast a somewhat dismal portrayal on taking action if it hits people in the pocketbook by paying 5% more via taxes or products.

A new Utah Priorities Project released by the foundation Monday details that even the 5% chipped away at support for cleaner air, especially among conservatives.

The numbers for all Utah residents tapped for the project says 48% of Utahns strongly disagree or somewhat disagree if taxes or the price of goods go up by 5%. For those who are somewhat supportive or strongly supportive, the number sits at 35%. Sixteen percent were labeled in the “neither” category.

Cutting pollution means some personal sacrifices, which may be playing a part in the numbers.

“The largest component of Utah’s air pollution is vehicle emissions,” said Shawn Teigen, Utah Foundation President. “Given that, we could really improve our air quality if we were better at using public transportation, actively getting to work, or otherwise keeping our cars in our garages — though it isn’t easy.”

The results come even as Utah continues to struggle with a gnarly air pollution problem and with the winter inversion season creeping up on much of the state as winter looms.

The foundation points out that air pollution in Utah causes between 2,500 and 8,000 premature deaths each year, decreasing Utahns’ median life expectancy between 1.1 and 3.6 years. Various health problems are also caused by poor air quality, with those most at risk being asthma patients, children, older adults and individuals who are active outdoors.

Data noted in the Utah Priority Project, using numbers from the Utah Division of Air Quality, indicate the three major sources of air pollution:

Mobile sources such as vehicles, trains, and aircraft — 48% of air pollution.

Area sources from home heating, smoke from fires, and emissions from small businesses — 39% of air pollution.

Point sources are large stationary industrial or commercial facilities — 13% of air pollution.

The conservative versus the liberal view

In the Utah Priority Project data, it found the more conservative an individual is, support for paying more money went down.

Those who identified as a somewhat conservative, 55% said they disagree with paying more, while 20% agreed. Those who are very conservative, 80% are opposed and 9% agreed.

The numbers vary sharply if the person describes themselves as a liberal.

The survey showed very liberal people who disagreed with paying more was 31% and of the very liberal, 69% said they would shell out the change.

Of the somewhat liberals, 28% disagreed and 66% would pay extra.

For moderates, 45% overall disagreed at extra costs, 22% ranked in the neither category and 33% agreed with paying more.