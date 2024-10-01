U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens speaks with some of the attendees at a Hispanic Heritage Month ceremony he hosted at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday.

In a nod to Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens on Monday noted what he said is the importance of the community to Utah and singled out the service of 41 individual Latinos.

"Hispanic Americans are playing an indispensable role in our communities," he said at a ceremony at the state Capitol.

Those in the community have contributed via military service, education, medicine, business and religion and as elected leaders, he said, sounding a message of unity. "Regardless of where you, your parents or grandparents come from, in the United States, we are one people. We are all Americans," he said.

Like many lawmakers, Owens, a Republican, has had tough words for immigrants here illegally and pinned blame on the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, for an influx late last year and early this year of immigrants across the Mexican border. The thorny aspects of the immigration issue didn't pop up at Monday's ceremony, however, and Owens offered praise for the Latino community in Utah.

"Whether your heritage is from Peru, Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Venezuela or any other Hispanic country, we're bound together through the core American principles of faith, family, free market and education," he said. Monday's ceremony was the third in three year that Owens, who represents Utah's 4th District, has held in connection with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Musicians entertain the crowd at a Hispanic Heritage Month ceremony that Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, hosted at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday. | Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Hispanic Heritage Month goes from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and is meant to put a focus on Hispanic history and culture. A range of activities to mark the month have already occurred around Utah with more in the works.

The 41 Hispanic people Owens recognized live or work in the 4th District and come from Centerfield, Sanpete County, to West Valley City. They range from educators to small business operators to victim advocates to martial arts experts. One of the more recognizable names among the 41 was Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. "Your hard work, industrial spirit, commitment to service, adds incredible value to our state, and I'm proud to be counted as a Utahn and American alongside you," Owens said.

Also addressing Monday's crowd was Carlos Moreno, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Venezuela. He's vying as a Republican this cycle for the District 2 seat on the Salt Lake County Council along with Democrat Katie Wilson.

Moreno noted the growth of the Latino community in Utah in recent years, one of the key motors for population expansion in the state and the nation. Some come to the United States pursuing opportunity, freedom and love, he said, while he came seeking political asylum from the socialist regime of Venezuela.

"For me, being in this country and having this beautiful meeting is powerful," Moreno said. Salt Lake County, in particular, "is becoming more and more Latino every day. I'm proud to be Latino."

Owens is up for election in November. He faces United Utah hopeful Vaughn Cook, Democrat Katrina Fallick-Wang and Evan Bullard, an unaffiliated hopeful.