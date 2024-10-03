Mac, Bear and Penny make a stop on a bridge at Cascade Springs hike on Alpine Loop on Sept. 29, 2024. Lindsay Redd
Sarah Gambles

By Sarah Gambles

Sarah Gambles is Deseret News' audience and express editor, and she covers breaking news, pop culture and Taylor Swift news.

It’s that crisp time of year with the vibrant colors that compose perfect fall photos, so I grabbed my dog and the two foster dogs I share with my friend/roommate to check out Snow Basin’s Oktoberfest activities recently.

It was a blast. And what an experience to have — riding a gondola with your dogs. It inspired me to look into other fall-related activities during my favorite season that are either events for dogs or that are dog friendly.

View Comments

Here’s a list of dog-friendly fall and Halloween events around Utah this autumn season.

1. Snowbasin SnowWiesn Oktoberfest

  • What: Utah’s newest Oktoberfest is an opportunity for Utahns to celebrate fall foliage at a German-themed fall festival.
  • When: Oct. 5 and 6 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Where: Snowbasin Ski Resort
  • Address: Snowbasin Resort 3925 E Snowbasin Rd, Huntsville, UT 84317
  • Price: Single day event ticket is $10, gondola ticket is $39 per person

2. Cross E Ranch

  • What: The family-owned farm is a chance to take your dogs through pumpkin patches, celebrate fall, meet other dogs and farm animals while you can try one of their tasty cider donuts.
  • When: Sept. 20 - Oct. 30 from
  • Where: Cross E Ranch
  • Address: 3500 N 2200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
  • Price: $18.95 M-Th, $22.95 Friday and Saturday
Related
The positive impacts of adopting — not buying — your next pet

3. Dog Walk Wednesdays

  • What: Well-behaved and leashed dogs are welcome to walk the stunning curated grounds of Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point.
  • When: Wednesdays starting Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Where: Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point
  • Address: 3900 N Garden Dr, Lehi, UT 84043
  • Price: $24 admission

4. Boneyard Bash

  • What: The pumpkin patch is a chance for dog lovers to participate in costume parties, check out local fall produce and enjoy dance parties.
  • When: Oct. 12-13 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Where: Kuwahara Pumpkin Patch
  • Address: 12153 S 700 W, Draper, UT
  • Price: $30 per person
Related
A broken pelvis and a $10K vet bill: How this Utah family is navigating the gray areas of insurance coverage

5. Strut Your Mutt

  • What: The yearly event hosted by Best Friends Animal Society is an opportunity to link arms with other dog owners and raise money for a good cause — helping rescue as many animals as possible.
  • When: Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Where: Liberty Park
  • Address: 600 Harvey Milk Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
  • Price: Donation-based, pay what you think

6. Wheeler Farm Dog Days in the Maze

  • What: You can trick or treat along vendor alley, take a scenic wagon ride or meander your way through the straw maze at Wheeler Farm.
  • When: Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Where: Wheeler Historic Farm
  • Address: 6351 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121
  • Price: $17 per person + dog.

7. Dog Days of Summer - Dinner With Your Dog

  • What: Enjoy dining out with your favorite dog companion at Log Haven.
  • When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Where: Log Haven.
  • Address: 6451 E Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84109.
  • Price: Depends.
Related
Hiking in Utah’s mountains this summer? Make sure to watch out for mountain goats

8. Utah Grizzlies Ice Hockey

  • What: Bring your dog to the ice to watch some of your favorite Utah hockey players in the rink.
  • When: Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Maverik Center
  • Address: 3200 S Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119
  • Price: $19-40.

9. Salt Lake City Pet Expo

  • What: Bring your pet to check out the latest products and vendors at the Salt Lake City Pet Expo.
  • When: Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Where: Legacy Events Center.
  • Address: 151 S 1100 W, Farmington, UT 84025.
  • Price: Free admission.
Related
Why do dogs tilt their heads?
"Bear" the springer spaniel trots the trails in the off-leash park of Run-a-muk on Sept. 27, 2024.
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.