It’s that crisp time of year with the vibrant colors that compose perfect fall photos, so I grabbed my dog and the two foster dogs I share with my friend/roommate to check out Snow Basin’s Oktoberfest activities recently.
It was a blast. And what an experience to have — riding a gondola with your dogs. It inspired me to look into other fall-related activities during my favorite season that are either events for dogs or that are dog friendly.
Here’s a list of dog-friendly fall and Halloween events around Utah this autumn season.
1. Snowbasin SnowWiesn Oktoberfest
- What: Utah’s newest Oktoberfest is an opportunity for Utahns to celebrate fall foliage at a German-themed fall festival.
- When: Oct. 5 and 6 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Where: Snowbasin Ski Resort
- Address: Snowbasin Resort 3925 E Snowbasin Rd, Huntsville, UT 84317
- Price: Single day event ticket is $10, gondola ticket is $39 per person
2. Cross E Ranch
- What: The family-owned farm is a chance to take your dogs through pumpkin patches, celebrate fall, meet other dogs and farm animals while you can try one of their tasty cider donuts.
- When: Sept. 20 - Oct. 30 from
- Where: Cross E Ranch
- Address: 3500 N 2200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
- Price: $18.95 M-Th, $22.95 Friday and Saturday
3. Dog Walk Wednesdays
- What: Well-behaved and leashed dogs are welcome to walk the stunning curated grounds of Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point.
- When: Wednesdays starting Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point
- Address: 3900 N Garden Dr, Lehi, UT 84043
- Price: $24 admission
4. Boneyard Bash
- What: The pumpkin patch is a chance for dog lovers to participate in costume parties, check out local fall produce and enjoy dance parties.
- When: Oct. 12-13 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Where: Kuwahara Pumpkin Patch
- Address: 12153 S 700 W, Draper, UT
- Price: $30 per person
5. Strut Your Mutt
- What: The yearly event hosted by Best Friends Animal Society is an opportunity to link arms with other dog owners and raise money for a good cause — helping rescue as many animals as possible.
- When: Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: Liberty Park
- Address: 600 Harvey Milk Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
- Price: Donation-based, pay what you think
6. Wheeler Farm Dog Days in the Maze
- What: You can trick or treat along vendor alley, take a scenic wagon ride or meander your way through the straw maze at Wheeler Farm.
- When: Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Where: Wheeler Historic Farm
- Address: 6351 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121
- Price: $17 per person + dog.
7. Dog Days of Summer - Dinner With Your Dog
- What: Enjoy dining out with your favorite dog companion at Log Haven.
- When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Where: Log Haven.
- Address: 6451 E Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84109.
- Price: Depends.
8. Utah Grizzlies Ice Hockey
- What: Bring your dog to the ice to watch some of your favorite Utah hockey players in the rink.
- When: Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
- Where: Maverik Center
- Address: 3200 S Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119
- Price: $19-40.
9. Salt Lake City Pet Expo
- What: Bring your pet to check out the latest products and vendors at the Salt Lake City Pet Expo.
- When: Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Where: Legacy Events Center.
- Address: 151 S 1100 W, Farmington, UT 84025.
- Price: Free admission.