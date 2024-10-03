Mac, Bear and Penny make a stop on a bridge at Cascade Springs hike on Alpine Loop on Sept. 29, 2024.

It’s that crisp time of year with the vibrant colors that compose perfect fall photos, so I grabbed my dog and the two foster dogs I share with my friend/roommate to check out Snow Basin’s Oktoberfest activities recently.

It was a blast. And what an experience to have — riding a gondola with your dogs. It inspired me to look into other fall-related activities during my favorite season that are either events for dogs or that are dog friendly.

Here’s a list of dog-friendly fall and Halloween events around Utah this autumn season.

1. Snowbasin SnowWiesn Oktoberfest

What: Utah’s newest Oktoberfest is an opportunity for Utahns to celebrate fall foliage at a German-themed fall festival.

When: Oct. 5 and 6 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Snowbasin Ski Resort

Address: Snowbasin Resort 3925 E Snowbasin Rd, Huntsville, UT 84317

Price: Single day event ticket is $10, gondola ticket is $39 per person

2. Cross E Ranch

What: The family-owned farm is a chance to take your dogs through pumpkin patches, celebrate fall, meet other dogs and farm animals while you can try one of their tasty cider donuts.

When: Sept. 20 - Oct. 30 from

Where: Cross E Ranch

Address: 3500 N 2200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Price: $18.95 M-Th, $22.95 Friday and Saturday

What: Well-behaved and leashed dogs are welcome to walk the stunning curated grounds of Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point.

When: Wednesdays starting Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point

Address: 3900 N Garden Dr, Lehi, UT 84043

Price: $24 admission

What: The pumpkin patch is a chance for dog lovers to participate in costume parties, check out local fall produce and enjoy dance parties.

When: Oct. 12-13 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Kuwahara Pumpkin Patch

Address: 12153 S 700 W, Draper, UT

Price: $30 per person

5. Strut Your Mutt

What: The yearly event hosted by Best Friends Animal Society is an opportunity to link arms with other dog owners and raise money for a good cause — helping rescue as many animals as possible.

When: Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Liberty Park

Address: 600 Harvey Milk Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Price: Donation-based, pay what you think

6. Wheeler Farm Dog Days in the Maze

What: You can trick or treat along vendor alley, take a scenic wagon ride or meander your way through the straw maze at Wheeler Farm.

When: Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Wheeler Historic Farm

Address: 6351 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121

Price: $17 per person + dog.

7. Dog Days of Summer - Dinner With Your Dog

What: Enjoy dining out with your favorite dog companion at Log Haven.

When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Log Haven.

Address: 6451 E Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84109.

Price: Depends.

8. Utah Grizzlies Ice Hockey

What: Bring your dog to the ice to watch some of your favorite Utah hockey players in the rink.

When: Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Maverik Center

Address: 3200 S Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119

Price: $19-40.

9. Salt Lake City Pet Expo

What: Bring your pet to check out the latest products and vendors at the Salt Lake City Pet Expo.

When: Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Legacy Events Center.

Address: 151 S 1100 W, Farmington, UT 84025.

Price: Free admission.