In this Oct. 3, 1995, file photo, O.J. Simpson reacts as he is found not guilty in the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles. Defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. stand with him. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76.

O.J. Simpson was a top figure throughout his football career, from college to the NFL to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He later became a popular TV pitchman and quirky movie star.

But his greatest notoriety, for better or worse when all was said and done, was his perception as victim or villain.

On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman.

Simpson’s acquittal capped a suspense-filled climax to the courtroom saga that obsessed the nation. With two words, “not guilty,” the jury freed the fallen sports legend to try to rebuild a life thrown into disgrace.

Simpson looked toward the jury and mouthed, “Thank you,” after the panel was dismissed. Judge Lance Ito ordered him taken to the sheriff’s department and released forthwith.

In the audience, the sister of victim Ronald Goldman broke out in sobs. Her father sat back in his seat in disbelief, then embraced his daughter.

The verdict is still scrutinized. The case sparked debates on race, gender, domestic abuse, celebrity justice and police misconduct.

Although acquitted by the jury in the criminal case, Simpson again stood trial in a civil action in 1997. There, he lost a $33.5 million suit brought by the victims’ families. The cases mesmerized the country and opened several ongoing legal debates.

In 2008, O.J. Simpson was found guilty of robbing two sports-memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Simpson was later sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison; he was granted parole in July 2017 and released from prison in October of that year.

Simpson died at age 76 on April 11 of this year of prostrate cancer.

Simpson famously won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 while starring at running back for the USC Trojans. He then went on to have a successful NFL career as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

