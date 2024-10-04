UtahThe West

Photo gallery: Spectacular fall colors

A pleasant weekend in store with above average temps for folks looking to get out to see the colors

Chuck Wing

By Chuck Wing

The Deseret News photojournalists spanned out across the Wasatch Front looking to capture the beauty that is fall season in Utah.

From American Fork Canyon to Butterfield, back over to Big Cottonwood and Guardsman Pass, then over to Emigration, our staff covered a lot of miles to bring you these beautiful images.

View Comments

According to KSL-TV’s Devan Masciulli, “A week cool front will move through Friday evening and that’ll drop temperatures back into the low 80s for the start of the weekend. High pressure lingers south and southeast of Utah, and that’ll generally keep temperatures near 83-85 degrees from Sunday through the first half of next week. Dry weather likely to continue, only adding some clouds for the beginning of next week.”

Brayden Sloan, left, of St. George, and Sky McCormick, of American Fork, check out the fall colors at Salamander Flat in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Deer graze at Salamander Flat in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
The trees show their fall colors near Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
The trees show their fall colors at Salamander Flat in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A car drives along Utah State route 92 as the trees show their fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
The American Fork River flows as trees show their fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Vehicles drive along Utah State route 92 as the trees show their fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Vehicles drive along Utah State route 92 as the trees show their fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Cori Hodgson, of West Jordan, and Jeff Christensen, of Salt Lake City, view the fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Fall colors are pictured at the top of Butterfield Canyon near Herriman on Monday Sept. 30, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Fall colors are pictured at the top of Butterfield Canyon near Herriman on Monday Sept. 30, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Fall colors are pictured at the top of Butterfield Canyon near Herriman on Monday Sept. 30, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Fall colors are pictured at the top of Butterfield Canyon near Herriman on Monday Sept. 30, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Trees' fall colors are reflected in Lake Mary in Big Cottonwood Canyon in Brighton on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Hikers walk through the changing fall colors on Lake Mary Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon in Brighton on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Yellow leaves on smaller plants cover the forest floor along Lake Mary Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon in Brighton on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
A motorist drives through the colorful Fall leaves near Guardsman Pass on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A vehicle drives along Emigration Canyon Road as fall colors begin to show themselves in the trees of Emigration Canyon east of Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A cyclist rides along Emigration Canyon Road as fall colors begin to show themselves in the trees of Emigration Canyon east of Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Motorists drive through the colorful Fall leaves on Guardsman Pass on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Motorists drive through the colorful Fall leaves on Guardsman Pass on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.