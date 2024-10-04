Photo gallery: Spectacular fall colors

The Deseret News photojournalists spanned out across the Wasatch Front looking to capture the beauty that is fall season in Utah.

From American Fork Canyon to Butterfield, back over to Big Cottonwood and Guardsman Pass, then over to Emigration, our staff covered a lot of miles to bring you these beautiful images.

According to KSL-TV’s Devan Masciulli, “A week cool front will move through Friday evening and that’ll drop temperatures back into the low 80s for the start of the weekend. High pressure lingers south and southeast of Utah, and that’ll generally keep temperatures near 83-85 degrees from Sunday through the first half of next week. Dry weather likely to continue, only adding some clouds for the beginning of next week.”

Brayden Sloan, left, of St. George, and Sky McCormick, of American Fork, check out the fall colors at Salamander Flat in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Deer graze at Salamander Flat in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The trees show their fall colors near Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The trees show their fall colors at Salamander Flat in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A car drives along Utah State route 92 as the trees show their fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The American Fork River flows as trees show their fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Vehicles drive along Utah State route 92 as the trees show their fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Vehicles drive along Utah State route 92 as the trees show their fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Cori Hodgson, of West Jordan, and Jeff Christensen, of Salt Lake City, view the fall colors in American Fork Canyon northeast of American Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Fall colors are pictured at the top of Butterfield Canyon near Herriman on Monday Sept. 30, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fall colors are pictured at the top of Butterfield Canyon near Herriman on Monday Sept. 30, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fall colors are pictured at the top of Butterfield Canyon near Herriman on Monday Sept. 30, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fall colors are pictured at the top of Butterfield Canyon near Herriman on Monday Sept. 30, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Trees' fall colors are reflected in Lake Mary in Big Cottonwood Canyon in Brighton on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Hikers walk through the changing fall colors on Lake Mary Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon in Brighton on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Yellow leaves on smaller plants cover the forest floor along Lake Mary Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon in Brighton on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A motorist drives through the colorful Fall leaves near Guardsman Pass on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A vehicle drives along Emigration Canyon Road as fall colors begin to show themselves in the trees of Emigration Canyon east of Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A cyclist rides along Emigration Canyon Road as fall colors begin to show themselves in the trees of Emigration Canyon east of Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Motorists drive through the colorful Fall leaves on Guardsman Pass on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News