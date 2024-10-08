This general view shows the Chicago courthouse and downtown area in the aftermath of the fire in Chicago, Ill., 1871. AP did not have photographers at the time of the Chicago fire but has since added photos like this one in the public domain to our photo archive.

There have been some truly devastating fires in large cities throughout history, and each leaves its own historical mark.

The Great Fire of London in 1666.

The 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire.

Numerous fires during times of war. More than 100,000 lives were reportedly lost in a fire in Tokyo in 1945.

In 1898, a fire destroyed much of Park City in Utah. The wildfires on the island of Maui in 2023 wiped out the city of Lahaina.

On Oct. 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire began. When it burned out two days later, more than 300 people had died and more than 17,000 structures had been destroyed.

The Deseret News national report of Oct. 11 included this missive:

“Chicago—There have been an extraordinary number of fires in the city for the past three days. There were five today, the most serious of which destroyed seven small dwellings, with a loss of $10,000.”

And when the fires were put out, then as now, someone needed to take the blame.

For many years, Mrs. O’Leary’s cow, was supposed to have kicked over a lantern after the evening’s milking in the family barn.

Reports indicate the fire began somewhere on DeKoven Street, near where the O’Learys’ barn stood.

Whatever the cause on that drought-stricken evening of Oct. 7, Chicago’s biggest, fiercest, hottest fire exploded out the northeast corner of the 16-by-20-foot barn behind the O’Leary house on DeKoven Street.

Despite efforts to sound an alarm, it took 25 minutes to get a response.

Per reports, the fire raged for 30 hours. The blaze, leaping from house to house, ultimately turned 4½-square miles of Chicago into cinders, including some 17,500 buildings.

But in 1997, the Chicago City Council passed a resolution officially exonerating Mrs. O’Leary of blame.

A destroyed building is shown following the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The fire was one of the largest disasters of the 19th century, burning from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 1871. | Anonymous

