The price of groceries increased by 9.9% in 2022 when inflation was at its most recent peak, making it the most elevated cost increase since 1979, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Inflation and supply chain disruptions made it so no one factor affected the price hike in goods.

In 2023, prices increased by 5.8%, but “prices were also lower in August 2024 than August 2023 for five food-at-home categories: fish and seafood, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, cereals and bakery products and the ‘other foods’ category,” per the summary.

That said, millions of Americans still struggle to pay for groceries even if prices have eased. A recent poll by Savings.com found that 1 in 3 Americans stress about being able to put food on the table, and nearly 80% of American adults have reduced their grocery list because of high prices.

“Affordability is more of a concern for healthy, nutritious foods, which can be more expensive,” the report said. “For example, the costs associated with transporting a truckload of canned goods are dramatically different from transporting fresh meat or produce that needs to be refrigerated throughout its journey. All these costs are passed onto consumers, who may be forced to choose a less-fresh option for financial reasons.”

The price of healthy eating

There is a dramatic price difference in the United States, even among states, when it comes to selecting healthy versus unhealthy food. This wasn’t always the case.

“Following the Second World War, innovations in farming created a food system that could produce and sell us the most calories at the lowest cost, fulfilling the need that existed at the time,” according to The Food Foundation. “In doing so we have created another set of problems — mass producing cheap foods that cause disease and damage the environment. But this shows us that with innovative thinking, changing the system to adapt to our shifting needs is possible.”

In a PlushCare study comparing health food prices across states, Utahns reportedly spend an average of $10,742 per year on health food, compared to $3,575 on unhealthy choices. The Beehive State sits in about the middle when compared to the rest of the U.S.

“Hawaii remains the state with the harshest deal, with the average local employee needing to pay 28.76% of the salary to cover the local cost of healthy food,” according to the study. “Despite ranking 22nd for price, Washington (17.38%) has the best affordable healthy food due to the local average salary of $59,925.”

Whether you pay higher prices or not, there are strategic ways to stay on top of your health without sacrificing your wallet.

The Mayo Clinic advised the following for affording healthy food: