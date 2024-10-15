A U.S. college education — if you believe the trending narratives — is losing respect.

A recent Pew Research Center survey even noted that only about 1 in 4 Americans say a bachelor’s degree is “very important” to securing a well-paying job.

Utahns are apparently ignoring the narratives.

In its annual enrollment report released Tuesday, the Utah System of Higher Education shows enrollment at Utah’s degree-granting public colleges and universities rose 4.32% compared to last year.

If you’re taking roll, 207,005 students are matriculated at such public schools, compared to 198,432 in 2023. USHE’s fall enrollment headcount is measured at the third week of the fall semester.

“We are encouraged by the increase in enrollment across Utah’s public degree-granting colleges and universities, especially as recent reports indicate a decline in the college-going population in the near future,” said Commissioner Geoffrey Landward in the release.

“While we celebrate this growth, our mission extends beyond enrollment. USHE’s strategic direction is centered on not only providing access and opportunities to students but also ensuring they complete their degrees, equipped with the tools they need to thrive in today’s economy.”

Tuesday’s Utah enrollment report suggests news of the college degree’s demise is a bit exaggerated — at least in the Beehive State. The Pew Research Center survey released earlier this year revealed that only 25% of U.S. adults say it’s “extremely or very important” to have a four-year college degree in order to get a well-paying job in today’s economy.

About a third (35%) say a college degree is somewhat important, while 40% say it’s not too or not at all important, according to the survey.

Fifteen years ago, about 3 in 4 people told Pew that a college degree was “extremely or very important to get ahead in life,” reported CBS News.

UVU retains its enrollment crown

Utah Valley University, meanwhile, continues to be the most popular destination for college-bound Utahns. A record number of 46,809 students are enrolled for the 2024 fall semester — an almost 5% jump from the fall of 2023.

“Wolverine Nation” also welcomed 4,705 first-time students to campus in recent weeks — a 7% increase over last year, resulting in the school’s largest freshman class in history.

“Students continue to choose UVU and have found that it is a place for them to thrive,” said President Astrid S. Tuminez in a school release. “Our enrollment has now grown by 17.25% since I first started in 2018.”

UVU freshman Carmen Guevera Hernandez, a first-generation college student, added that the “first-generation community helped me tremendously to adapt during my freshman year.

“I chose UVU because its personal financial planning program is one of the best. All the professors are great and patient; they are always willing to help.”

Utah Tech University, meanwhile, welcomed 13,167 students to the St. George school for the 2024 fall semester — a 4.77% increase from last year. Enrollment at Utah Tech has increased 58% since 2103.

“Utah Tech University’s remarkable growth this fall is reflective of our commitment to providing an accessible, affordable and high-quality education in one of the most spectacular areas of the country,” Darlene Dilley, Utah Tech’s associate provost for enrollment management, said in a school release.

Surging headcount at Weber State

Utah’s largest public school enrollment spike — 7.09% — was recorded at Ogden’s Weber State University.

For the fourth consecutive year, Weber State welcomed its largest-ever student body in September. More than 32,400 students matriculated at the Ogden public university for the 2024 fall semester.

Weber State President Brad Mortensen told the Deseret News that he and his associates at the university don’t take the boost for granted. Other schools across the country, he said, are seeing “significant enrollment declines.” Some are laying off faculty and staff while cutting programs and services.

Conversely, he added, Utah’s growing population, strong economy and demand for college-educated workers are all prompting enrollment growth at Weber State.

“But beyond that, there are two big things we have here at Weber State: We are known for the return on investment that we provide to students ... and our programs align well with (local) workforce needs,” said Mortensen.

Utah’s flagship university, the University of Utah, experienced a 4.7% enrollment increase in 2024. Utah State University and Southern Utah University enrollment increased 2.98% and 2.73% percent, respectively.

The Beehive State’s largest community college, Salt Lake Community College, reported a 2.51% enrollment growth from last year.