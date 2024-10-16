A pickup drives past a Maverik gas station in Wheatland, Wyoming, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Maverik won the award for best bathroom in America in 2024.

Utah-based gas station chain Maverik won the crowning glory of being named Cintas America’s Best Restroom for 2024. Cintas Corporation, which provides numerous businesses cleaning and safety products and services, has run the contest for 23 years. It celebrates American business’ innovative bathroom facilities.

This year, people voted on 10 finalists in the competition, which included:

Hop Chops in Florence, Kentucky.

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Natchez Trace State Park Visitor Center in Wildersville, Tennessee.

Indiana Caverns in Corydon, Indiana.

MAD in Houston, Texas.

Maximilian Motorsports in Chehalis, Washington.

Morning Glory in San Diego, California.

Throne Restrooms in Brentwood, Maryland.

Public opinion swayed toward Maverik, which operates in 13 states, including Utah, where the business is headquartered.

Prizes include “a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management to ensure their restrooms leave a clean and memorable impression, along with a coveted spot in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.”

John Rudy, senior director of marketing at Cintas, said, “They have set a high standard of cleanliness in their stores and restrooms, enhancing the overall customer experience.”

“With touchless fixtures, spacious stalls and family-friendly features, Maverik goes the extra mile, turning every pit stop into a pleasant adventure.”

Maverik Chief Retail Officer Ryan Boothe called the win an honor.

“In addition to freshly prepared food, extensive beverage options and great fuel discounts, clean, quality restrooms continue to be a concern for motorists, which is why we take pride in providing a consistently clean stop across our more than 500 locations and expanding,” Boothe said.

“We’re grateful to our dedicated team members who recognize the role clean restrooms play in our customers’ experience as they head out on their adventures and for their hard work to maintain a superior level of cleanliness.”

Maverik was previously recognized by USA Today to have the cleanest gas station restrooms in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah, per Cintas.

In 2023, the Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport won the contest due to its “state-of-the-art smart restroom system, which integrates color-changing, LED stall occupancy lights and more to improve the overall passenger experience.”

Nominations for the 2025 contest are open. The public can submit their nominations here.