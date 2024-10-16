Lucifer “Justin Case” Everylove is listed as a candidate for president of the United States on an official ballot for Salt Lake County, Utah, pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

When Utah voters look at their ballot, they might be surprised to see the name “Lucifer ‘Justin Case’ Everylove” listed as a candidate for president alongside the expected candidates like former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

If you’re concerned that seeing this name means your ballot isn’t real, that’s not necessarily the case. Everylove is an unaffiliated candidate who filled out Utah’s required form, listing an address in New Hampshire.

According to Ballotpedia, Everylove is on the ballot only in Utah.

Here is the full list of candidates for U.S. president and vice president in order they appear on Salt Lake County’s official ballot:

Cornel Ronald West and Melina Abdullah (unaffiliated).

Lucifer ‘Justin Case’ Everylove (unaffiliated).

Joel Skousen and Rik Combs (Constitution Party).

Jill Stein and Rudolph Ware (Green Party).

Donald J. Trump and JD Vance (Republican Party).

Chase Oliver and Mike Ter Maat (Libertarian Party).

Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz (Democratic Party).

Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Alexandra Garcia (unaffiliated).

When will ballots come out?

Ballots started hitting mailboxes of registered voters on Tuesday. Oct. 29 is the last day to request a mail ballot. There are options to vote in person either at early voting locations or on Election Day.