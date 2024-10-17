Wind turbines that are part of the Milford Wind Corridor Project tower over photovoltaic solar panels, foreground, north of Milford, Beaver County, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Most people don’t want to waste their money, but, according to experts, many people are doing just that by paying too much for their energy bills. According to Energysavers.gov, the average American family spends $2,000 on utility bills annually, which could be reduced by 25% using their recommendations.

A CNET survey found that 93% of Americans are concerned with inflation, with 37% emphasizing extreme concern. Costs of gas (54%) and utilities (41%) were among the top five payments that consumers were shocked by price-wise when looking at monthly bills.

Around 40% of the average electric bill is allocated for heating and cooling, with household appliances like the oven, washer and dryer not far behind.

Where you live can also significantly affect costs, according to a recent WalletHub report.

Top five most energy-efficient states:

Washington. California. New York. Vermont. Utah

Top five least energy-efficient states:

South Carolina. Alabama. West Virginia. Mississippi. Wyoming.

Anything from washing clothes in cold water to not running the dishwasher when it’s only half full can save money.

“Many people focus on expensive projects that save very little energy. ... Sometimes a simpler solution, like adding a door in your drafty hallway area, is cheaper and more effective,” Arthur van Benthem, associate professor of business economics and public policy at The Wharton School, told WalletHub.

When it comes to saving energy on the road, a Pew Research Study found that only 30% of Americans would seriously or somewhat consider replacing their gas-powered vehicle with an electric one, even though the majority believe they are better for the environment.

In terms of cost management, “Most Americans say EVs require a bigger up-front investment to buy than gas-powered vehicles (72%),” but “Americans are split in their perceptions of the cost of charging or fueling these vehicles. Some 36% say EVs cost less to charge than gas-powered vehicles do to fuel, while 28% say EVs cost more and 32% think the costs are about the same.”

The latest electric vehicle registration data from the U.S. Department of Energy showed that around 40,000 vehicles were registered in Utah in 2023.