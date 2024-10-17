Paramedics and police officers remove a victim from a collapsed freeway in Oakland, Calif., after the Oct. 17, 1989, earthquake in Northern California.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 17, 1989, an earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude struck Northern California, killing 63 people and causing up to $10 billion worth of damage.

In California, it was the first big quake. For many readers, this earthquake was memorable for one reason: baseball.

The 1989 World Series was a couple of games into a showdown between two Northern California teams. The San Francisco Giants were set to host the Oakland Athletics that evening. Oakland had won the first two games, but Game 3 would be in the Giants’ iconic Candlestick Park.

But the earthquake, officially the Loma Prieta earthquake, struck about 30 minutes before time and sports became secondary.

First, details about the earthquake and aftermath.

Historians say the major earthquake that struck the San Francisco Bay Area, caused 63 deaths, nearly 3,800 injuries, and an estimated $6 billion-plus in property damage. Sections of Interstate 880 in Oakland and a section of the Bay Bridge collapsed and required overhaul.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit the area since the San Francisco earthquake of 1906.

Back to the MLB action. Baseball officials had to decide whether to finish the World Series. The Bay Area had been revved up for the showdown.

Commissioner Fay Vincent announced that no games would be played until city officials approved. The parks had only sustained slight damage.

Historically, the World Series was played through World Wars and the Great Depression.

The NFL played a full schedule of games two days after President John F. Kennedy was shot to death, and in 1981, the NCAA played its championship basketball game the day President Ronald Reagan was shot.

In this Oct. 17, 1989, file photo, Oakland Athletics' Jose Canseco walks off the field with his wife Ester and other A's players before the start of the World Series at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Oct. 17, The series was delayed due to the Loma Prieta earthquake. The World Series resumed 10 days later. | Contra Costa Times, Dan Rosenstrauch

In fact, the game would eventually be played 10 days later. Oakland won the next two games to complete the sweep of the rival Giants. and that’s how the “Bay Bridge Series” also became known as the “Earthquake Series.”

Crews work to clear rubble after a 6.9 earthquake caused extensive damage in San Francisco in October 1989. | John Swart, Associated Press