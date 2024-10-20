The front page of the Deseret News on Oct. 20, 1944, as Gen. Douglas MacArthur led U.S. troops onto the island of Philippines in the late stages of World War II.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 20, 1944, Gen. Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines during the Battle of Leyte in World War II, fulfilling a promise he made after being ordered to evacuate the country two years prior by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

After advancing island by island across the Pacific Ocean, MacArthur waded ashore onto the Philippine island of Leyte.

The son of an American Civil War hero, MacArthur served as chief U.S. military adviser to the Philippines before World War II. The day after Pearl Harbor was bombed on Dec. 7, 1941, Japan launched its invasion of the Philippines. After struggling against great odds to save his adopted home from Japanese conquest, MacArthur was forced to abandon the Philippine island fortress of Corregidor under orders in March 1942. Left behind at Corregidor and on the Bataan Peninsula were 90,000 American and Filipino troops, who, lacking food, supplies and support, would soon succumb to the Japanese offensive.

MacArthur promised he would return.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Army, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, center, is accompanied by his officers and Sergio Osmena, president of the Philippines in exile, extreme left, as he wades ashore during landing operations at Leyte, Philippines, Oct. 20, 1944, after U.S. forces recaptured the beach of the Japanese-occupied island. To his left is Lt. Gen. Richard K. Sutherland, his chief of staff. | U.S. ARMY

He would continue to serve from Australia. And as the fortunes of war turned in the Allies’ favor, they prepared to retake the Philippines.

Coverage of the advance was extensive in newspapers around the world. The Oct. 20-21 covers of the Deseret News were focused on the war effort.

On that day, the popular general declared: “People of the Philippines, I have returned.”

World War II ended in June 1945. MacArthur would continue as a military leader, and often contentious military figure, until relieved of his command in 1951. He died in Washington, D.C., on April 5, 1964.

Here are stories from Deseret News archives about Gen. MacArthur, how Utahns reacted to the end of World War II and lessons for today:

“End of WWII had Utahns dancing in streets”

“Bronze statue of MacArthur may be replaced, Korean says”

“This week in history: President Truman fires General MacArthur”

“Reenactment fetes liberation of Philippines”

“Opinion: D-Day lessons for today”

“Eisenhower’s enduring legacy”

“Japanese-Americans provided a key WWII weapon — language”

“Marshall Islands stamp issue recalls MacArthur’s vow to liberate Philippines”