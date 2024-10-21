Architect Frank Lloyd Wright poses beside a model of the new home he designed for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, Oct. 25, 1953. The museum will be the first permanent building by the world-renowned architect in New York City. The model is on view at an exhibition, "Sixty Years of Living Architecture," tracing Wright's many innovations in architecture, in a temporary pavilion at the museum. This pavilion is actually the first Wright building in New York City. The permanent building is to be constructed next year. The museum opened on Oct. 21, 1959.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 21, 1959, the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opened in New York.

The Guggenheim Foundation was founded in 1937, and its first New York–based venue for the display of art, the Museum of Non-Objective Painting, opened in 1939.

With its exhibitions of Guggenheim’s somewhat eccentric art collection, the unusual gallery provided many visitors with their first encounter with great works. The need for a permanent building to house Guggenheim’s art collection became evident in the early 1940s, and in 1943 Wright gained the commission to design a museum in New York City.

The museum opened to an enthusiastic public on Oct. 21, just six months after Wright’s death.

According to its website, the Guggenheim is dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of modern and contemporary art through exhibitions, education programs, research initiatives, and publications. The Guggenheim international constellation of museums includes the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice; the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao; and the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

In the early 2000s, the Guggenheim Las Vegas museum was open for 15 months.

Wright is a singular character in U.S. history. Wright designed more than 1,000 structures over a creative period of 70 years. Wright played a key role in the architectural movements of the 20th century, influencing architects worldwide through his works and mentoring hundreds of apprentices in his Taliesin Fellowship.

Wright believed in designing in harmony with humanity and the environment, a philosophy he called organic architecture.

The spiral ramps of the interior of New York's Guggenheim Museum display works of the "From Picasso to Pollock: Classics of Modern Art" exhibit in New York City. | Richard Drew, Associated Press