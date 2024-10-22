The City and County Building clock in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

It is just about time to fall back an hour with the end of daylight saving time coming next month.

When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 3, having started on March 10.

The clocks will be turned back, meaning everyone will gain an hour.

When is daylight saving time in 2025?

The next cycle of daylight saving time will start by springing forward on March 9, 2025, and it will end on Nov. 2, 2025.

How does the time change affect sleep?

The change in time can have varying effects on one’s sleep and health.

According to Forbes “It’s better to fall back with daylight saving time than spring forward.”

Our bodies operate on a circadian rhythm which helps govern the operations in our brains, per Forbes.

Sleep Medicine physician Christopher Winters said, “While daylight saving time eventually feels better as we acclimate to it, when we’re on daylight saving time, these problems never fully go away,” according to Forbes.

Because of this, the end of daylight saving time is a positive thing for sleep.

Even though the end of daylight saving time is better for you, there is still an adjustment period that can be rough.

According to Forbes, for those with a regular sleep schedule this adjustment only lasts a few days, but for those with issues such as sleep apnea and insomnia, the time change can exacerbate the existing issues.

To get through the adjustment period as smoothly as possible, it is important to stick to your regular sleep schedule, going to bed at the same time, per Forbes.

Other effects of daylight saving time change

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the time change that comes with the beginning and end of daylight saving time can increase the risk of certain health issues.

“The scientific evidence points to acute increases in adverse health consequences from changing the clocks, including in heart attack and stroke,” said sleep expert Adam Spira, according to John Hopkins.

The time change has also been associated with a higher risk of mood disturbances and hospital admissions.

According to Healthline, there is an increase in car accidents the Monday after the start of daylight saving time, but on the Monday after the end of daylight saving time, there is a decrease.

Tips for adjusting to the time change