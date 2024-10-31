Photo gallery: Shriner patients celebrate Halloween

Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City is renowned for helping its young patients feel loved, and came through again recently when staff and volunteers at the hospital helped transform 38 patients’ wheelchairs into everything from Taylor Swift to Winnie the Pooh; and from Moana to Patrick Mahomes in a Ferrari at this year’s Wheelchair Costume Clinic.

This week’s Focus on Utah photo captures the joyous moments of kids being kids as they enjoy a Halloween tradition.

The hospital staff created the program when parents mentioned Halloween traditions such as door-to-door trick-or-treating and well-fitting costumes can be tricky for children with physical disabilities.

The costume clinic, Halloween party and parade are some of the ways Shriners Children’s goes beyond physical care to attend to patients’ social and emotional needs.

Jameson Olson, 5, hugs his dad Nate as Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City hosts the annual wheelchair costume parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Daphne Romero, 7, gets her face painted as Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City hosts the annual wheelchair costume parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Esmee Karakusis, 7, is dressed in a costume as Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City hosts the annual wheelchair costume parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Willa Mason, 8, rides in her costume as Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City hosts the annual wheelchair costume parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Whitney Cook wears her costume as Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City hosts the annual wheelchair costume parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Lucy and Macy Larson dress up as cars as Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City hosts the annual wheelchair costume parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News