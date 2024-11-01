Semi-trucks drive through the Salt Lake City Intermodal Terminal in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Utah has been selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to receive a historic grant of $112 million through the Clean Ports Program.

The state is receiving more than $110 million in federal grants to help in its goal to achieve zero emissions as it strives to be an economic powerhouse with a rapidly growing transportation system to move goods to where they are needed throughout the country.

“It is an incredible and historic day for our state,” said Ben Hart, executive director of the Utah Inland Port Authority. He said that the grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, announced Friday, mark an “incredible effort to work with the west side community.”

Generations, he stressed, will look back at the achievements made possible under the funding and how the money helped to curtail the state’s persistent air quality problems.

This, he said as he stood against the backdrop of the Salt Lake Intermodal Terminal on Friday afternoon, “is the heartbeat of Utah’s economy.”

As he spoke, a steady stream of semitruck tractor trailers left the terminal for routes unknown and passenger jets flew overhead after taking off from the Salt Lake International Airport.

“We have to be cleaner, smarter and more efficient,” Hart said. The grants celebrated are:

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality received $112 million through the EPA’s clean port program. That money will help with the deployment of electric vehicles and equipment such as terminal tractors, drayage trucks, locomotives, cargo handling equipment and charging infrastructure.

The Utah Inland Port Authority was awarded $2.4 million for emissions inventory, emissions reductions, workplace analysis and community engagement.

Kelly Watkins, chief of staff for Region 8 of the EPA that covers Utah among other states, said it was a testament to the convictions and skill of Utah to receive this funding. Overall, $3 billion was available in the pot, and Utah was awarded two of those grants out of 55 submissions.

She added it was refreshing and marked a growing acknowledgement that ports are not isolated to coastal areas.

Kim Shelley, executive director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, knows all too well Utah’s fight with tamping air pollution and arriving at innovative solutions to maintain a thriving economic environment but also acting as caretaker and embracing stewardship over ways to curtail harmful pollutants.

She said these grants represent an important step forward, again for generations to come.

“$110 million is a staggering number,” she said, adding it will build on the work of other federal money, such as the Beehive grant of $74 million.

Yard checker, Staci Stratton, works on an inventory of the yard while semi-trucks drive through the Salt Lake City Intermodal Terminal in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Utah has been selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to receive a historic grant of $112 million through the Clean Ports Program. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Nathan Peterson, senior director of public affairs for the Union Pacific Railroad, said people should consider that every time a freight train travels down a track, it is carrying goods consumers have ordered: computer equipment, clothing and everyday products necessary for a good quality of life.

Union Pacific Railroad is the largest railroad in North America. Peterson said it is working hard to decrease emissions — and these grants come with zero emission stipulations.

As Utah is often referred to as the “Crossroads of the West,” Union Pacific is a key and vital part of its economy.

And freight trains are also efficient. One gallon of fuel will move a ton of freight 480 miles. Peterson added he is excited to work with the port authority and DEQ to gain greater efficiencies when it comes to emissions.

Charlotte Fife-Jepperson, second vice president of the Westside Coalition, said the grants give her hope that the westside communities — impacted most by truck and train traffic as well as the airport’s volume, have not been forgotten.

“We advocate for the safe quality of life,” she said.

Victoria Preto, the Salt Lake City Council member representing the west side, was enthusiastic and emotional.

“Welcome to the west side, the best side,” she said. There has been fear and resistance to the change all these transportation developments will bring, but in the end, fighting tailpipe emissions and ensuring a healthy, stable workforce will be helped by these grants.

“We have to make good on this now.”