Undated photo of English archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter, standing with his hands behind his back left, watches as the covering is taken off pall near the entrance to the tomb of King Tutankhamen, in Luxor, Egypt.

On Nov. 4, 1922, the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in Egypt.

On that day, historians note, British archaeologist Howard Carter pushed open the massive stone door leading to the tomb of King Tut, the boy pharaoh, and found a hoard of gold.

The discovery helped turn Egypt into a tourist mecca, shed light on ancient civilizations and prompted the phrase “curse of the pharaoh.”

Tut — whose full name was Tutankhamen and also spelled as Tutankhamun — was the youngest pharaoh of ancient Egypt, just 9 when he took the throne and 18 when he died.

Carter discovered the steps leading to his burial chamber on Nov. 4, 1922, in the wind-swept Valley of the Kings at Luxor, 315 miles south of Cairo. Over the next decade, the rooms yielded more than 5,000 objects buried with Tut: bows and arrows and chariots, game boards and footstools. Even a lock of his grandmother’s hair.

And, of course, there was gold. A golden mask inlaid with lapis-lazuli and turquoise. A solid gold coffin. Gold statues and gold necklaces. The treasure has been shown in museums around the world. Its display at the Egyptian Museum still draws about 4,000 visitors a day, says museum director Mohammed Saleh.

Tut ruled from 1336 to 1327 B.C., a time of turbulence in Egypt.

If nothing else, the discovery helped renew the world’s interest in archaeology. Stories in Deseret News archives, some as early as 1923, detailed finds and other items uncovered in the tomb.

In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007, file photo, Egypt's antiquities chief Zahi Hawass, center, supervises the removal of King Tut from his stone sarcophagus in his underground tomb in the famed Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. | Ben Curtis, Associated Press

In 2007, King Tutankhamen’s face was unveiled for the first time to the public more than 3,000 years after the pharaoh was buried in his Egyptian tomb.

Of note, Brigham Young University has participated in field work in Egypt, led early by professor of ancient scripture C. Wilfred Griggs. His reputation with the Egyptian government resulted in BYU’s successful mounting of the Ramses II exhibit in 1985-86.

Here are stories from Deseret News archives surrounding the discovery of King Tut’s tomb and the ongoing discoveries:

