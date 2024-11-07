A house in South Jordan burns on Wednesday after an apparent explosion.

One person was found dead after an explosion that engulfed a neighborhood home in flames Wednesday afternoon.

South Jordan firefighters were called to a house fire near 10500 South and 3200 West around 3 p.m. Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner said some sort of explosion appears to have caused the fire.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring off the roof of the building while residents stood in the cold to watch.

Lessner said resources from all over the county were at the scene to help fight the fire. The home has suffered significant damage and two nearby homes appear to have minor damage from the explosion, as well.

One family member was unaccounted for, and after several hours of searching, one person was found dead inside the home just before 10 p.m., South Jordan officials said.

The person's name and age were not immediately released.

The adjacent homes were evacuated as precaution, Lessner said. Investigators are in the neighborhood trying to piece together what led to the explosion.