There are almost 140,000 veterans and 16,700 active duty, National Guard and Reserve members in Utah, according to the state Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

So it makes sense why Veterans Day, which will be celebrated Monday, is such an important event across the state to remember living veterans. The holiday began as Armistice Day, celebrating the World War I cease-fire observed on the eleventh hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, seven months before the official Treaty of Versailles was signed in June 1919.

In 1954, after World War II, the word "Armistice" was changed to "Veterans," so that, in the words of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, "all veterans, all veterans' organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose."

This weekend, groups from across the state are celebrating veterans through flag ceremonies, parades, song and performance. Local business and national chains are offering many free products and services to thank veterans. Here is a list of some happenings and freebies in the coming days:

Events

Friday

6 p.m. celebration at Sunset City Hall.

7 p.m. performance at the Sandra Lloyd Community Center in Riverton.

Saturday

Sunday

7 p.m. concert at the Heritage Center Theater in Cedar City.

Monday

Deals

Local

National veterans deals