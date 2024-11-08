There are almost 140,000 veterans and 16,700 active duty, National Guard and Reserve members in Utah, according to the state Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.
So it makes sense why Veterans Day, which will be celebrated Monday, is such an important event across the state to remember living veterans. The holiday began as Armistice Day, celebrating the World War I cease-fire observed on the eleventh hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, seven months before the official Treaty of Versailles was signed in June 1919.
In 1954, after World War II, the word "Armistice" was changed to "Veterans," so that, in the words of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, "all veterans, all veterans' organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose."
This weekend, groups from across the state are celebrating veterans through flag ceremonies, parades, song and performance. Local business and national chains are offering many free products and services to thank veterans. Here is a list of some happenings and freebies in the coming days:
Events
Friday
- 6 p.m. celebration at Sunset City Hall.
- 7 p.m. performance at the Sandra Lloyd Community Center in Riverton.
Saturday
- 8 a.m. breakfast at the Grantsville Fire Station and groundbreaking of the Grantsville Veterans Memorial Park.
- 10 a.m. celebration of veterans at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem.
- 11 a.m. flag ceremony at Patriot Park in Saratoga Springs.
- 11 a.m. parade at Veterans Park in Washington.
- 11:11 a.m. northern Utah veterans day parade and ceremony in Layton.
- 12 a.m. appreciation event at Layton Hills Mall.
Sunday
- 7 p.m. concert at the Heritage Center Theater in Cedar City.
Monday
- 9:50 a.m. flag ceremony at Salt Lake Community College's Taylorsville Redwood Campus.
- 11 a.m. service at Bountiful Veterans Park.
- 11 a.m. program at Southern Utah University in Cedar City.
- 12 p.m. lunch at Post 3586 in Salt Lake City.
- 1:30 p.m. commemoration event at Utah Tech University in St. George.
- 7 p.m. Utah National Guard concert at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Deals
Local
- Free meal at HandleBar SLC for veterans and active duty military members.
- Free haircuts for veterans and active military members at the Fellas Barbershop locations.
- Free admission for veterans and their guests to the Natural History Museum of Utah, Saturday - Monday.
- Free admission to Utah's Hogle Zoo for active service members, veterans, families of fallen soldiers, military-benefitted family members, and immediate family.
- Free dental services for veterans at Treehouse Dental in Highland (schedule in advance).
- Free breakfast at McDougal Funeral Home in Salt Lake City.
- Free admission to national parks for all.
- Free 16 oz. coffee at Black Rifle Coffee Company.
National veterans deals
- Free Starbucks 12-ounce hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.
- Free lunch or dinner at Applebees for veterans and active duty military.
- 10 free boneless wings and fries at Buffalo Wild Wings for veterans and active-duty military.
- Free meal at Chili's for military members.
- Free entree at Olive Garden.
- Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo at IHOP.
- Free meal at Golden Corral.
- Free oil change at Jiffy Lube.