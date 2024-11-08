Locals are organizing many events and ceremonies for Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

By Collin Leonard, KSL.com

There are almost 140,000 veterans and 16,700 active duty, National Guard and Reserve members in Utah, according to the state Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

So it makes sense why Veterans Day, which will be celebrated Monday, is such an important event across the state to remember living veterans. The holiday began as Armistice Day, celebrating the World War I cease-fire observed on the eleventh hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, seven months before the official Treaty of Versailles was signed in June 1919.

In 1954, after World War II, the word "Armistice" was changed to "Veterans," so that, in the words of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, "all veterans, all veterans' organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose."

View Comments

This weekend, groups from across the state are celebrating veterans through flag ceremonies, parades, song and performance. Local business and national chains are offering many free products and services to thank veterans. Here is a list of some happenings and freebies in the coming days:

Events

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Deals

Local

  • Free meal at HandleBar SLC for veterans and active duty military members.
  • Free haircuts for veterans and active military members at the Fellas Barbershop locations.
  • Free admission for veterans and their guests to the Natural History Museum of Utah, Saturday - Monday.
  • Free admission to Utah's Hogle Zoo for active service members, veterans, families of fallen soldiers, military-benefitted family members, and immediate family.
  • Free dental services for veterans at Treehouse Dental in Highland (schedule in advance).
  • Free breakfast at McDougal Funeral Home in Salt Lake City.
  • Free admission to national parks for all.
  • Free 16 oz. coffee at Black Rifle Coffee Company.

National veterans deals

  • Free Starbucks 12-ounce hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.
  • Free lunch or dinner at Applebees for veterans and active duty military.
  • 10 free boneless wings and fries at Buffalo Wild Wings for veterans and active-duty military.
  • Free meal at Chili's for military members.
  • Free entree at Olive Garden.
  • Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo at IHOP.
  • Free meal at Golden Corral.
  • Free oil change at Jiffy Lube.
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.