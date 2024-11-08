Utah State University President Betsy Cantwell and Loveland Living Planet Aquarium founder and CEO Brent Anderson sign a partnership between the two organizations in Draper on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. USU students can now earn a marine science minor that is already drawing broad interest across the arid Beehive State.

Let’s get the obvious query out of the way: Why is landlocked Utah State University (elevation above sea level: 4,500 feet) now offering a minor in marine science?

“Yes, it’s a question we’re often asked,” said USU watershed sciences professor Trisha Atwood, laughing. “It’s part of the preconceived notion that you need to be close to the ocean to study it.”

Decades ago, marine researchers actually needed to, well, get their feet wet to study oceans and other large waterways. But today, oceans are managed and studied at sprawling national scales and often far from the nearest beach.

Atwood, for example, works with National Geographic helping to design new marine protected areas.

“For my job, I don’t ever go in the ocean,” she said. “I do computer modeling; working with big data sets that have been collected by thousands of researchers across the globe. To study marine science, you don’t necessarily need to be there.”

So, yes, Logan’s USU, with its well-established watershed sciences bachelor’s degree program, is actually a natural fit for a Utah student to claim a marine science minor.

Starting this academic year, USU students earning a watershed sciences degree can pursue the new minor introducing them to marine ecosystems, marine biota, the chemical and the physical properties of the ocean and the seafloor — along with the conservation and management of marine resources.

The curriculum for the new marine science minor was designed to ensure that participating USU students “receive a rigorous program of study with several opportunities for experimental learning.”

No surprise, the new minor is proving popular in Logan.

“Students love the idea of marine science,” said Atwood. “That’s nothing new. If you look at YouTube or Google for ‘How to be a marine biologist’ you will find tons of videos on, say, talking to your children about being a marine biologist.”

Expect USU to become even more involved in marine science study in the future. Plans are in the works to offer a freshwater and marine ecology bachelor’s degree. “And then we can open up the minor for all other majors,” said Atwood.

Even prior to the school offering a marine science minor, USU students enjoyed study abroad opportunities to the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland in Australia. “And we’re also looking into creating a similar trip to Laredo, Mexico, that would be a much cheaper option.”

Administrators, educators and scuba divers from Utah State University and Loveland Living Planet Aquarium celebrate a new partnership between the two educational organizations in Draper on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Levi Sim, Utah State University

Partnering with the Living Planet Aquarium

Most Utahns already know they can observe several varieties of sharks, rays, clownfish, sea turtles and other ocean wildlife without leaving the Beehive State at Draper’s Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

Fueled by their shared interest in all things water, the popular aquarium and USU recently signed a partnership allowing students to enrich their marine science studies just inches away from living ocean sea creatures.

“We will work together to partner on education and research and community events,” said Atwood. “The aquarium is building out a new learning center, and Utah State University has been offered lab space.

“We’ll have opportunities to teach some of our courses at the aquarium and integrate our courses with the aquarium.”

Brent Anderson, the aquarium’s founder and chief executive officer, said the facility’s mission extends beyond simply showcasing marine life.

“This partnership with USU is a testament to our commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of the intricate connections between our world’s ecosystems,” said Anderson in a university release. “By partnering with USU to provide students hands-on learning opportunities, we’re not only enriching their education, but also empowering them to become the next leaders in marine science and conservation — right here in Utah.”

Atwood said USU students are already at the aquarium conducting research on subjects such as shark behavior and veterinary care for marine animals.

Educators at Utah State are certain marine science study will only grow in one of the country’s most arid states. Already, there’s wide interest in the oceans across arid Utah.

Several local high schools and counties are inquiring about becoming feeder schools to the program, said Atwood.

“And we’ve already had tons of students contacting us and wanting to know when the bachelor’s degree will become available … they say they want to come right now.”