Historic photograph of Ellis Island.
Chris Miller

By Chris Miller

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 12, 1954, Ellis Island officially closed as an immigration station and detention center. More than 12 million immigrants arrived in the United States via Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954.

It has since become a tourist attraction for at least one big reason: family history.

The federally owned island in New York Harbor, situated within the states of New Jersey and New York, it was once the busiest immigrant inspection and processing station in the U.S. It’s estimated that as many as 12 million immigrants checked in through that location, including likely some of our ancestors.

It is estimated that 100 million Americans can claim an ancestor who went through Ellis Island, according to the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration.

And thanks to a project began more than 20 years ago, Americans can trace their ancestors’ arrival in America, thanks to a new Ellis Island immigrants database compiled by volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The database was compiled and placed online through a partnership among the church, the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation and the National Park Service. Computer searches will be available to the millions who visit the American Family Immigration Center at Ellis Island, plus innumerable more people who will be able to search the internet.

A $100 million renovation of the historic island was announced earlier this year.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about Ellis Island, the immigration story and the opportunity to learn more about one’s ancestors:

Ellis Island is abuzz again — this time with museum visitors

Post offices, Ellis Island join endangered list

Relive your family history at Ellis Island

Unveiling of a heritage

This undated photo provided by Brown Brothers shows a mother and child at Ellis Island in New York. | Brown Brothers, Associated Press

Ellis Island expands its story of U.S. immigration history

Ellis Island immigrant extraction: project of mammoth dimensions

Students learn compassion by getting a taste of being immigrants

Ellis Island tales of history now online

View Comments

Ellis Island: Echoes from our past

Hope, tears at Ellis Island Hospital

Graffiti at Ellis Island mark the passing of immigrants on threshold of new land

How ‘the Ellis Island of the South’ is teaching Americans to care for immigrants

Related
Deseret News timeline
We were there: See Deseret News front pages from 45 big moments in Utah, world history
FamilySearch and The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. announced Aug. 14, 2018, the entire collection of Ellis Island New York Passenger Arrival Lists from 1820 to 1957 are available online on both websites.
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.