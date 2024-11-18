The front page of the Deseret News on Nov. 20, 1978, as news of the more than 900 suicide-murder deaths in Jonestown, Guyana, spread.

On Nov. 18, 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan of California and four others were killed on an airstrip in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide resulting in the deaths of more than 900 cult members.

Even now, 46 years later, the numbers seem overwhelming. Coverage of the murder-suicide deaths was spread over several days due to the remoteness of Guyana on the northeast coast of South America.

Per reports, Ryan had come to investigate the remote agricultural settlement built by a California-based church. But while he was there, more than a dozen people had stepped forward: We want to return to the United States, they said.

Peoples Temple sprang from the heartland in the 1950s. Jones built an interracial congregation in Indianapolis. Moving his flock to California, the minister transformed his church into a leftist social movement with programs for the poor. He was head of San Francisco’s public housing commission when media scrutiny and legal problems spurred his retreat to Jonestown.

This January 1976 photo shows the Rev. Jim Jones, pastor of Peoples Temple in San Francisco. Dozens of Peoples Temple members in Guyana survived the mass suicides and murders of more than 900 because they had slipped out of Jonestown or happened to be away Nov. 18, 1978. | CHR

This November 1978 file photo shows the bodies of Peoples Temple mass suicide victims led by Jim Jones in Jonestown, Guyana. | AP

In this March 5, 2018, photo released by Kevin Kunishi, Jordan Vilchez sits at memorial for mass murder and suicide victims at the Jonestown settlement in Guyana. Vilchez had returned to Jonestown for the first time in 40 years. | Kevin Kunishi