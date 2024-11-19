In this photo provided by the Library of Congress, President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, in Gettysburg, Pa., on Nov. 19, 1863.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address at the dedication of a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

Today, the speech is recalled as reinvigorating national ideals of freedom, liberty and justice amid a Civil War that had torn the country into pieces. For the most part it has stood the test of time.

The speech was just 272 words long — or as one historian has written, “Today, a listener with a smartphone could polish it off in 10 tweets or simply post the raw video on YouTube.”

The Deseret News made some mention of the speech in its Nov. 25, 1863, weekly edition. Reportedly, many newspaper reports paraphrased or outright butchered the text.

But The Associated Press was there.

In his book, “Writing the Gettysburg Address,” Martin P. Johnson argues that the fledgling “wire service” played a key role in ensuring that most Americans experienced the true power and poetry of their president’s words at a time when he desperately wanted to reach them.”

The cover title of a 16-page pamphlet, printed a few days after Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, is shown on April 21, 1942. The document contains the speeches of President Lincoln and Edward Everett made at the Battlefield dedication in Gettysburg, Pa. | , ASSOCIATED PRESS

Now, more than 150 years later, the words ring true and are often repeated.

This monument in Gettysburg, Pa., commemorates the Gettysburg Address delivered by President Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 19,1863. | Shutterstock