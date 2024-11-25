The front page of the Deseret News on Nov. 25, 1963, as President John F. Kennedy is laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 25, 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery after a funeral procession through Washington.

An estimated 1 million people lined the procession route.

Even today, crowds flock to the cemetery site where the former president, his wife, former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, as well as former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy are also buried.

Kennedy’s funeral services were modeled after those of Abraham Lincoln, at the request of the new widow, Jacqueline, in her first public statement after the assassination. Historians examined musty documents by flashlight in the middle of the night as the stunned country waited for a plan — the Library of Congress’ automatic lights could not be rigged to come on after hours.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the Kennedy funeral, Arlington Cemetery and what happens when a former president dies:

“In life and especially in death, John F. Kennedy changed television forever”

“Decades after Kennedys’ deaths, pilgrims flock to graves”

“Flame now casts its glow on Jackie along with JFK”

“Loss of JFK felt 25 years later; family hopes he will be remembered for his life, not his death”

“A former president’s death sets in motion a period of mourning steeped in history”

This Nov. 25, 1963, file photo shows 3-year-old John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father's casket in Washington on Nov. 25, 1963, three days after the president was assassinated in Dallas. Widow Jacqueline Kennedy, center, and daughter Caroline Kennedy watch the procession. | The Associated Press

“Historic items from JFK assassination on display”

“Funeral plans finalized for ex-first lady”

“Kennedy gravesite reopens to public viewing”

“JFK assassin’s first coffin goes on auction block”

“Kennedy photos displayed at Dallas’ sixth floor museum”

“Arlington Cemetery’s 150 years rooted in Civil War”

“Arlington Cemetery database to be accessible by the public”