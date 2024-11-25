The front page of the Deseret News on Nov. 25, 1963, as President John F. Kennedy is laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
Chris Miller
By Chris Miller
A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 25, 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery after a funeral procession through Washington.

An estimated 1 million people lined the procession route.

Even today, crowds flock to the cemetery site where the former president, his wife, former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, as well as former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy are also buried.

Kennedy’s funeral services were modeled after those of Abraham Lincoln, at the request of the new widow, Jacqueline, in her first public statement after the assassination. Historians examined musty documents by flashlight in the middle of the night as the stunned country waited for a plan — the Library of Congress’ automatic lights could not be rigged to come on after hours.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the Kennedy funeral, Arlington Cemetery and what happens when a former president dies:

