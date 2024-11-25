A new streamgage, which is part of a $3 million enhancement to monitoring efforts of the Great Salt Lake being conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey, in partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation and the Utah Department of Natural Resources, stands in the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area in Ogden on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.

The Great Salt Lake and its concerning future has a lot of nurses and doctors attending to its ailing condition.

What does the lake’s health mean for Utah? Our identity for sure. What about the birds, the extraction industries and the impact on snowmelt and the shoreline dust that could make us sick?

Related How Great Salt Lake dust impacts people of color

Researchers and local media are stepping up. So are federal agencies. It may be a lake that is stinky and shallow, but like the shovel you cannot find — you will want it when you need it.

The U.S. Geological Survey has been infused with $3 million to place stream gauges to monitor the lake and they put them in place on Monday.

“It will help us establish better understand the kind of baseline flows that are going into the lake under different conditions, rather than guessing what’s coming. You know what’s getting to the lake,” said Tim Davis, Great Salt Lake deputy commissioner.

Noah Lebsack, a hydrologic technician with the U.S. Geological Survey and the Utah Water Center, floats an Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler in the waters of the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area during a press conference announcing a $3 million enhancement to monitoring efforts of the Great Salt Lake by the U.S. Geological Survey, in partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation and the Utah Department of Natural Resources, in Ogden on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“These 13 gauges. And then, you know, the additional water measurement infrastructure that will go in place in the next couple years will help us be able to measure what’s already getting to the lake.”

Related How water moves through the Great Salt Lake drainage

“As people can serve, dedicate and deliver water to the lake, be able to be to ensure that that those increased flows are able to make it to the lake, and that they’re helping us meet a baseline conservation target,” Davis said.

The USGS funding can augment that effort with the science it brings to the game.