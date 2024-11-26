Treena Vigil, left, Danielle Cameron, center and her daughter Xochitl Gonzales, at the Larry H. Miller Company and the Miller family’s Thanksgiving Meal and Community Resource Event at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Similar to many people, Shaun Murdock is a fan of Thanksgiving. The time with family, the food and the love shared among everyone always make him feel at peace with the people around him and with the outside world.

This year, according to Murdock, his thoughts on Thanksgiving have been put to the test as he became homeless for the first time ever.

Despite the stresses of losing his home and wondering how he would keep his family warm, he is hanging on to a sense of gratitude.

"Hey, I'm living in a trailer so I have something over my head. I'm grateful for that. I'm grateful for my sobriety, I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," he said. "And I'm really thankful for the people who are here cooking this good food and taking care of us tonight. We get to just sit back, eat and have people take care of us for the night. That's been great."

Murdock and nearly 2,999 other Utahns who were in need of a warm Thanksgiving meal met at the Salt Palace Convention Center Monday night for the 26th Larry H. Miller Company and Miller Family’s Thanksgiving meal and community resource fair. Along with the traditional Thanksgiving fare — turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, salads and more — visitors could get free haircuts, pet care, dental care and activity areas for their children.

Along with the one-stop shopping for free, guests could also receive information about area services from how to get Utah Transit Authority bus passes to the Bicycle Collective providing vital assistance regarding bike maintenance. Huntsman Mental Health Foundation was a popular resource for those with questions about various mental disorders, and the University of Utah's Driving out Diabetes Initiative spoke with folks concerned about being diabetic or prediabetic.

"After we sold the Jazz, we decided that we would not only provide a Thanksgiving meal but that we would partner with various service providers," said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company. "We want everyone to leave, not only with a warm meal in their stomach, but to feel better about themselves going into the holiday season."

A popular meal accompaniment was the live band that played well-known hits such as "Isn't She Lovely?" and "What a Wonderful World." Many said the band was a small detail that made them feel normal. Although many spoke with each other about how tough the year had been — inflation still had not come down enough to make a difference, and housing costs continue rising — the general sense of gratitude was felt throughout the convention hall, especially when it came to the band.

It is difficult to determine how many visitors were new to the meal, but what was clear was the importance of word of mouth to its high attendance.

Chris Bingham has known Rod Abeyta since he was 13 years old, when he was his Junior Jazz coach and neighbor. Abeyta refers to him as another son, their closeness apparent by the fact that Abeyta came down to the meal in Salt Lake City with Bingham. Both live in Layton.

As is the case with many, times are tough for the gentlemen, with monthly salaries barely enough to pay every bill. Thoughts of heading to other states for more opportunities and higher pay were a point of discussion Thursday evening, until the topics moved to favorites among those in the crowd: Thanksgiving food and the help they can receive at the meal.

“I think the people here are pretty helpful,” Bingham said. “I like how the Millers help the community out. You don’t see something like that everyday. Plus, the food is pretty good. Good food is my favorite part about Thanksgiving, and since I’m working Thursday, this is my meal. And it’s been a good one.”