Jazz Bear makes an adjustment on his tree at the 53rd annual Festival of Trees to benefit Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital patients, at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Here are the major holiday and Christmas festivals and markets to check out throughout our lovely state of Utah during November and December.

Cache County

1. Center Street Holiday Festival, Logan

Logan will host a variety of family-friendly activities, including ice skating at Laub Plaza, a day of free movies, food trucks and a vendor market. Santa will be leading the Twinkle Light Parade, followed by a magical tree lighting ceremony and a fireworks display.

Families enjoy the decorated houses and Christmas lights at Christmas Village in Ogden Saturday, December 22, 2012. | Brian Nicholson

Weber County

2. Ogden’s Christmas Village

Ogden turns into a winter wonderland with Christmas cottages, a light display and festive entertainment. Visitors can enjoy a parade and train rides around the village.

3. Gingerbread House Contest, Ogden

This event showcases the creativity of the local community with gingerbread house displays.

Steven Mountford's honey stand is pictured during the opening day of the Winter Market at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. | Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Salt Lake County

4. Salt Lake City Winter Market

The Salt Lake City Winter Market offers a variety of homemade and seasonal products.

Caleb Kinikini explores the 53rd annual Festival of Trees to benefit Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital patients, with his grandfather at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

5. Festival of Trees, Sandy

This event features creatively decorated Christmas trees, with proceeds supporting Primary Children’s Hospital. Attendees can enjoy food, gingerbread houses and entertainment, all benefiting a charitable cause.

6. Draper City’s Candy Cane Hunt

This family-friendly scavenger hunt takes place in one of Draper’s beautiful parks. Young children can search for hidden candy canes and even meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.Visitors can experience traditional holiday charm with train rides, historical reenactments and seasonal crafts within this picturesque park setting.

Marcus Reid, of Hub City Woodcraft in Mt. Pleasant, uses a lathe to carve wooden Christmas trees at the Christkindlmarkt at This Is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. | Spenser Heaps

7. Christkindlmarkt, This Is the Place

Experience traditional holiday charm with carriage rides, historical reenactments and seasonal crafts within this picturesque park setting. It’s a journey back in time, perfect for families and history enthusiasts.

8. Winter Solstice Celebration, Salt Lake

Attendees can create winter-themed crafts and enjoy fun games while celebrating the winter solstice.

9. Herriman Night of Lights

In addition to festive lights, activities include photos with Santa, crafting at Yeti’s Craft Cave, and live performances from local school choirs and the Herriman Jazz Project. This event features a drone show, live reindeer, a gingerbread house display and contest and even a chance to meet festive holiday characters.

Summit County

10. Annual Silly Holiday Bazaar

This market is a chance to find holiday gifts from a variety of vendors.

Utah County

11. Living Bethlehem and Christmas Market, American Fork

The American Fork Amphitheater at Quail Cove transforms into an immersive Bethlehem set alongside a Hallmark Christmas Village, complete with Santa, his sleigh and vendors offering handmade gifts created by local artisans.

12. Christmas Maker’s Market and Ceramic Holiday House Competition, Orem

This free event at the SCERA Center for the Arts features thousands of holiday lights, Christmas music, food trucks and smokeless fire pits. Kids might enjoy visits with Santa and Buddy The Elf.

13. Spanish Fork Christmas Gift and Craft Show

The Christmas Gift and Craft Show offers an array of holiday and gift items.

San Pete County

14. Ephraim City’s Christmas Celebration

Ephraim City is putting on a lighting celebration, light parade and drone show with the chance to meet Santa. Visitors can also check out the Festival of Trees.

Iron County

15. Cedar City Downtown Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Market

Cedar City offers carriage rides, a live nativity, fireworks and a holiday tree jubilee. Santa will be in attendance.

Washington County

16. Dickens Festival, St. George

The Dickens’ Festival offers a blend of entertainment and shopping, set in a Victorian-era setting. Vendors dress in traditional Victorian attire, setting up vintage booths along the streets of Olde London.

17. Hurricane Christmas Tree Festival

The Hurricane Christmas Tree Festival features vendors, a train room, live entertainment, nativities and Santa. It also includes a lighting of the tree, carriage rides and a live nativity.

Grand County

18. Moab Holiday Craft Fair

The Holiday Craft Fair at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center is a free event showcasing handcrafted goods made by local and regional artisans.

