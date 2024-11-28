Here are the major holiday and Christmas festivals and markets to check out throughout our lovely state of Utah during November and December.
Cache County
1. Center Street Holiday Festival, Logan
Logan will host a variety of family-friendly activities, including ice skating at Laub Plaza, a day of free movies, food trucks and a vendor market. Santa will be leading the Twinkle Light Parade, followed by a magical tree lighting ceremony and a fireworks display.
- Price: Free
- Date: Nov. 30
- Location: West Center Street, Logan
Weber County
2. Ogden’s Christmas Village
Ogden turns into a winter wonderland with Christmas cottages, a light display and festive entertainment. Visitors can enjoy a parade and train rides around the village.
- Price: Free
- Dates: Nov. 30-Jan. 1
- Location: Washington Blvd, Ogden
3. Gingerbread House Contest, Ogden
This event showcases the creativity of the local community with gingerbread house displays.
- Price: Free
- Dates: On display Dec. 11-17
- Location: South Ogden City Hall, South Ogden
Salt Lake County
4. Salt Lake City Winter Market
The Salt Lake City Winter Market offers a variety of homemade and seasonal products.
- Price: Free entrance
- Dates: Nov. 9-Apr. 19
- Location: The Gateway, Salt Lake City
5. Festival of Trees, Sandy
This event features creatively decorated Christmas trees, with proceeds supporting Primary Children’s Hospital. Attendees can enjoy food, gingerbread houses and entertainment, all benefiting a charitable cause.
- Price: Free
- Dates: Dec. 4-7
- Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
6. Draper City’s Candy Cane Hunt
This family-friendly scavenger hunt takes place in one of Draper's beautiful parks. Young children can search for hidden candy canes and even meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
- Price: Free
7. Christkindlmarkt, This Is the Place
Experience traditional holiday charm with carriage rides, historical reenactments and seasonal crafts within this picturesque park setting. It's a journey back in time, perfect for families and history enthusiasts.
- Price: Free
8. Winter Solstice Celebration, Salt Lake
Attendees can create winter-themed crafts and enjoy fun games while celebrating the winter solstice.
- Price: $15
- Date: Dec. 21
- Location: Red Butte Gardens, Salt Lake City
9. Herriman Night of Lights
In addition to festive lights, activities include photos with Santa, crafting at Yeti’s Craft Cave, and live performances from local school choirs and the Herriman Jazz Project. This event features a drone show, live reindeer, a gingerbread house display and contest and even a chance to meet festive holiday characters.
- Price: Free
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Location: Crane Plaza & City Hall, Herriman
Summit County
10. Annual Silly Holiday Bazaar
This market is a chance to find holiday gifts from a variety of vendors.
- Price: Free
- Dates: Dec. 13-15
- Location: DoubleTree Park City Yarrow Hotel, Park City
Utah County
11. Living Bethlehem and Christmas Market, American Fork
The American Fork Amphitheater at Quail Cove transforms into an immersive Bethlehem set alongside a Hallmark Christmas Village, complete with Santa, his sleigh and vendors offering handmade gifts created by local artisans.
- Price: $4 per ticket
- Dates: Dec. 6-14
- Location: American Fork Amphitheater, American Fork
12. Christmas Maker’s Market and Ceramic Holiday House Competition, Orem
This free event at the SCERA Center for the Arts features thousands of holiday lights, Christmas music, food trucks and smokeless fire pits. Kids might enjoy visits with Santa and Buddy The Elf.
- Price: Free
- Dates: Dec. 13-14
- Location: SCERA Center for the Arts, Orem
13. Spanish Fork Christmas Gift and Craft Show
The Christmas Gift and Craft Show offers an array of holiday and gift items.
- Price: Free
- Dates: Nov. 29-30
- Location: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, Spanish Fork
San Pete County
14. Ephraim City’s Christmas Celebration
Ephraim City is putting on a lighting celebration, light parade and drone show with the chance to meet Santa. Visitors can also check out the Festival of Trees.
- Price: Free
- Dates: Dec. 6
- Location: Ephraim City Main Street, Ephraim
Iron County
15. Cedar City Downtown Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Market
Cedar City offers carriage rides, a live nativity, fireworks and a holiday tree jubilee. Santa will be in attendance.
- Price: Free
- Date: Nov. 30
- Location: Historic Downtown Cedar City, Cedar City
Washington County
16. Dickens Festival, St. George
The Dickens’ Festival offers a blend of entertainment and shopping, set in a Victorian-era setting. Vendors dress in traditional Victorian attire, setting up vintage booths along the streets of Olde London.
- Price: $10
- Dates: Dec. 4-7
- Location: Dixie Convention Center, St. George
17. Hurricane Christmas Tree Festival
The Hurricane Christmas Tree Festival features vendors, a train room, live entertainment, nativities and Santa. It also includes a lighting of the tree, carriage rides and a live nativity.
- Price: Free
- Dates: Dec. 12-14
- Location: 63 S. 100 W., Hurricane
Grand County
18. Moab Holiday Craft Fair
The Holiday Craft Fair at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center is a free event showcasing handcrafted goods made by local and regional artisans.
- Price: Free
- Dates: Dec. 6-7
- Location: Moab Arts and Recreation Center, Moab
