Southern Utah’s Kanab is replete with its outstanding scenery of sandstone formations, with adventures awaiting in Paria Canyon, state parks such as the Coral Pink Sand Dunes, slot canyons and of course, Lake Powell.

But what about the night life?

The Stellar Vista Observatory and Kane County Water Conservancy District are hoping to brighten the options by pursuing an educational astronomical observatory to enjoy southern Utah’s star-filled skies at the Jackson Flat Reservoir property, owned by the water district.

The vision for creating an observatory in Kanab to explore the planets, star clusters and other fascinating objects in the night sky with telescopes happened nearly five years ago.

“This area represents one of the most stunning and preeminent locations for dark sky observing and enjoyment in the nation. Through this partnership with SVO, we envision the creation of a state-of-the art-observatory facility that will serve as a hub for educational programs, public events and community engagement regarding the night sky,” wrote Mike Noel in a letter outlining the agreement.

Phase I design concept | Robert Kaczowka

Noel is general manager of the water district and a former Utah lawmaker.

“It’s a chance to foster a love for science among the young minds of our community, sparking a passion that could shape the future,” he added.

Rich Csenge, founder and president of the nonprofit, said he believes the spectacularly dark skies over southern Utah are a priceless treasure of humanity’s heritage, and a universal source of inspiration in everyday lives.

“To witness the ineffable majesty of a truly dark star-filled sky stimulates humility and a perspective important to one’s fulfillment. Traveling to a distant star cluster through the eyepiece of a telescope evokes a sense that one has touched the Infinite and eternal.”

People take part in star gazing at the Stella Vista Observatory in Kanab. | Sylvia Timothy-Sims

Over the past five years, organizers have assessed the rising public interest in the night sky, developed and refined an architectural plan for its observatory with architect Robert Kaczowka of Mesa Design in Kanab, and cultivated a team of astronomy interpreters to deliver its community outreach programs.

“I’m someone who loves the natural world and believes that to the extent that individuals experience the natural world, we commune, if you will, with something supreme outside the realm of man’s creation,” said Csenge.

Among its ongoing public activities are free monthly stargazing events, a private night sky experience program for families and groups and a solar science program offering opportunities for safe daytime observation of the sun.

“Remote mountain tops are ideal, but our facility is going to be for public enjoyment and education, understanding, comprehension of what we can see in the night sky, and so we do not want to be far away from our population center.”

The observatory is in the proof of concept phase, with an ambitious campaign to highlight the opportunities available at the Jackson Flat Reservoir.

Financing for phase 1 of the project has been secured through grants awarded by the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation and the Kane County Recreation and Transportation Special Service District, as well as with funds raised privately through SVO’s Night Sky Experience program at the Amangiri resort in Big Water, Kane County.

Under the agreement, Kane County Water Conservancy District will retain the land and buildings, while the observatory will fund and produce the programming.