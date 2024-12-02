Pyrite, also known as Goldie Glory, was a popular Onaqui stallion who roamed in the western desert of Utah. The Onaqui herd is known as Utah’s show and tell herd because of their splashy markings and the fact they are accustomed to people who seek them out in particular to capture photographic images of the stunning band. But it is believed that someone or perhaps more than one individual shot the animal on Nov. 3. He succumbed to his injuries seven days later about three miles southwest of Simpson Springs in Tooele County near Dugway Proving Ground. Thousands of dollars have been offered as a reward.

Since 2022, at least 60 wild horses and burros have been killed on public lands. While the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service continue to investigate these crimes, this recent shooting indicates the violence is continuing.

“AWHC is committed to pursuing justice for the wild horses and burros who have lost their lives to senseless violence,” said Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Conservation.

“Shooting or killing a wild horse is a serious federal crime. We are urging the government to form a task force to investigate the alarming rise in shootings on public lands, and we remain committed to supporting the BLM and other agencies to ensure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she continued.

In total, the conservation grou; has pledged over $35,000 in reward funds to encourage individuals with information to come forward to bring justice to these cases, including $6,000 towards this month’s brutal shooting of the popular stallion from the Onaqui Herd Management Area.

The BLM, Red Birds Trust, Wild Beauty Foundation and the Onaqui Catalogue Foundation also pledged funds, bring the reward to $30,000 for the Onaqui shooting alone, according to the BLM.

Other shootings include:

February 2024: A wild horse shot in the Big Summit Wild Horse Territory in the Ochoco National Forest in Oregon.

March 22, 2023: Two wild stallions were shot in the Onaqui Herd Management Area.

Five burros shot in Death Valley.

2022/2023: 25 wild horses shot in San Juan County, which is not a protected area for the horses.

One wild horse shot in Virginia Range, not a protected area.

There have been multiple other shootings across the West.

“Harassing, capturing or killing wild horses is illegal and punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a fine,” said BLM West Desert District Manager Mike Gates. “The BLM takes our responsibility seriously to protect these animals and is committed to holding accountable whomever is responsible for this unconscionable act.”

In 1971, the U.S. Congress passed legislation to protect, manage, and control wild horses and burros on the public lands. The Wild Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act declared these animals to be “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West.” Congress further declared, “wild free-roaming horses and burros shall be protected from capture, branding, harassment, or death and that they are an integral part of the natural system of the public lands.”

“AWHC is pleased to join with the BLM in offering a reward to bring justice for the violent and senseless killing of two iconic stallions who were members of the beloved Onaqui wild horse herd,” Roy said. “Shooting these protected animals is a serious federal crime and we stand ready to assist the BLM in any way possible to hold the perpetrators accountable under the full force of the law.”

The group called on the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service to form an intergovernmental task force to investigate the shootings. She said the BLM has not responded and the U.S. Forest Service declined to pursue.

The most recent shooting of the stallion in the Onaqui Wild Horse Management Area has sparked an outcry by other advocates.

“The tragic loss of Pyrite is a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect these iconic wild horses who have captured the hearts and enraptured the minds of people across the world,” said Ashley Avis, founder of the Wild Beauty Foundation and director of Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West. “The Onaqui herd symbolizes the enduring spirit of the American West, and we will continue to advocate fiercely for their safety and welfare.”

Anyone with information related to this incident near Dugway is encouraged to contact the BLM’s Law Enforcement Tipline at (800) 637-9152. Information may be provided anonymously.