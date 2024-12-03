Brett Greenwell helps Schineha Aka put on new shoes as he and other America First employees join with RSL as part of the 30th year of the credit union’s “Warm the Soles” tradition. Kids from Midvale Elementary school are given tours of the stadium and field and shoes, in Sandy on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Midvale Elementary kids entered Real Salt Lake’s Zagg Executive Club in a single-file line, but the room quickly erupted with a chorus of excited chatter and laughter. Adidas shoe boxes lined the walls, and Santa waited patiently in the corner, ready to greet the students.

It’s the 30th annual “Warm the Soles” event brought to you by America First Credit Union Charitable Foundation. This enduring holiday tradition collects donations to purchase new shoes for Pre-K through 5th grade children.

On Tuesday, more than 650 pairs of brand-new Adidas sneakers were gifted to every Midvale Elementary student from fifth grade and below at an event hosted at America First Field, home of Real Salt Lake and the National Women’s Soccer League club Utah Royals.

The preparation for the event started weeks in advance when organizers visited Midvale Elementary to measure the kids’ feet. To keep the event a surprise, they told the students it was simply to check if they were growing properly. The real reason was to ensure each child was gifted a shoe that was the perfect fit for Christmas.

For the second year America First Credit Union has partnered with Real Salt Lake to host the annual “Warm the Soles” event. John Kimball, president of Real Salt Lake shared that Nike sponsors the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), while Adidas sponsors Major League Soccer (MLS), the top professional men’s league.

“This is my very most favorite thing that they do because it gives us the chance to be a part of it,” Kimball said. “To see these little kids see Santa Claus when they walk in and then to get a new pair of shoes and socks from Adidas, it’s what gets me in the Christmas spirit.”

Kimball highlighted the growth of the program which nearly doubled from 300 last year to 700 this year and continues to expand.

“Some of these kids have never had a new pair of shoes in their life, and so this is really something that you see them get very excited about,” Kimball said.

RSL’s Justin Glad signs autographs on some of the kids’ new shoes as America First employees join with RSL as part of the 30th year of the credit union’s “Warm the Soles” tradition. Kids from Midvale Elementary school are given tours of the stadium and field and shoes, in Sandy on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

As the kids sat in their groups and began unwrapping their shoe packages, shouts of excitement filled the room. One girl exclaimed, “I love my new shoes!” Another little girl gazed down at her brand-new white-striped Adidas and announced, “I don’t want to dirty them.” Meanwhile, a first-grade boy admired his matching kicks with his friends and said, “These are sooooooo cool!”

Midvale Elementary is part of the Canyon School District, which has five Title I schools, according to the district’s spokesperson, Kirsten Stewart. Title I schools receive federal funding to support low-income families.

“The reality is there’s a lot of need everywhere throughout the district, not just at the Title I schools,” Stewart said. “But, the Title I schools do enjoy a great partnership with America First and Real Salt Lake.”

Carolee Mackay, principal of Midvale Elementary, said that when America First reached out to invite their entire school to participate in the “Warm the Soles’ field trip, she “wanted to cry because it was just so amazing that they are willing to do this for 650 students.”

She emphasized the impact this initiative has on the students, many of whom dream of being soccer players. “The opportunity that they have to be here, to meet some of the soccer players, to get shoes it’s kind of like their dreams can come true,” Mackay said. “They can do whatever they want to be able to do in life if they just keep working towards it.”

Amber Greenwell, The Charitable Foundation Director shared that the “Warm the Soles” program is one of 14 charitable initiatives managed by America First Credit Union, which focuses on food, clothing, shelter, and education.

The Warm the Soles initiative is on track to expand, distributing over 3,500 pairs of shoes across six states — Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and California — while collaborating with more than 50 organizations and schools.

The impact it has on kids is it provides that ability for them to to feel equal,” Greenwell said. “To feel like they’re just as important around the holiday season by providing a new pair of shoes for each of the kiddos.”

Midvale Elementary was chosen this year for a field trip experience of this caliber at the stadium, but six other schools in the district will also receive shoes as part of the Warm the Soles initiative. “It’s not only about the field trip today,” she said, “it’s about providing shoes for kids in need.”

Greenwell expressed that events like this require a team of collaborators and shared her gratitude to everyone involved in making the event a success, saying, “We say it takes a small village, but it actually takes a big community.”

Community members interested in contributing to donate through the America First website or at any branch location.