Photo gallery: Utah Hockey Club players bring the fun to Primary Children’s patients

Utah’s newest professional team visited PCH for some holiday magic

By Chuck Wing, Scott Winterton

Patients at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital got the exciting opportunity to play games and connect with a few of the Utah Hockey Club players Wednesday afternoon at the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi.

Whether it was an intense game of Go Fish, a mean game of Foosball or just getting their hands yucky with slime, the holiday visit from members of Utah’s newest professional sports team put smiles on all the faces.

In addition to those fun activities, there were holiday gifts handed out along with autographs from the hockey players.

Deseret News photojournalists Scott G Winterton captured all the excitement of the day.

Utah Hockey’s Juuso Välimäki plays with Alejandro Martinez as the two make slime. Members of the Utah Hockey Club visited the kids at Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Blakely Rutledge rolls slime around in her hands as she and other kids meet and play with members of the Utah Hockey Club during a visit to Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Members of the Utah Hockey Club visit kids at Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Hockey’s Juuso Välimäki plays Little People with Marvella Perez as members of the Utah Hockey Club visit the kids at Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Hockey’s Olli Määttä, Mikhail Sergachev, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Ian Cole and John Marino play foosball with Rohan Perez as members of the Utah Hockey Club visit kids at Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Members of the Utah Hockey Club visit kids at Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Mila Shaw smiles as she plays games with members of the Utah Hockey Club as they visit the kids at Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Hockey’s Robert Bortuzzo reaches across the table to shake hands with Mila Shaw after they played an intense game of Go Fish as members of the Utah Hockey Club visit kids at Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Mila Shaw looks over at Utah Hockey’s Robert Bortuzzo as they play a game of Go Fish as members of the Utah Hockey Club visit the kids at Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
