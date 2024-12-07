The front page of the Deseret News on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, drawing the U.S. into World War II.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing more than 2,300 Americans. The United States declared war against Japan the following day.

Per reports, the entire live battle took two hours and 20 minutes, start to finish. The Japanese came, dropped their bombs, and headed for Manila for a second attack, leaving behind 2,403 dead, another 1,178 wounded, 18 ships sunk or disabled and 77 aircraft destroyed.

On Dec. 8, Congress officially declared war against Imperial Japan.

For days after the shattering attack on Pearl Harbor, as America headed into full-scale war with Japan, news stories alluded to the U.S. ships that had been wiped out in the onslaught. But news accounts were incomplete, confused and, in some cases, censored.

Not until the Dec. 13 article was the USS Utah mentioned by name in the Deseret News.

In this U.S. Navy photo, the USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack launched the U.S. into World War II. | U.S. Navy via Associated Press

The USS Utah sticks partially out of the waters of the Pacific Ocean in Pearl Harbor. | WesleyFryer, Speedofcreativity.org

