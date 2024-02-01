Ex-USU football player arrested, accused of driving truck onto football field while impaired

A former Utah State University football player was arrested Tuesday and accused of driving his truck onto the football field while impaired.

Kevin Whimpey, 33, was booked into the Cache County Jail for investigation of driving under the influence, criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A person called the police about 9:20 a.m. after witnessing a truck drive onto the Utah State football field and said the driver exited the vehicle and began to dance, according to a police booking affidavit.

Officers arrived on scene and approached the driver, identified as Whimpey, who was kneeling on a yoga mat located near the 50-yard line, the affidavit states. Police allege Whimpey exhibited signs of impairment through slowed, slurred speech and constricted pupils.

Whimpey told officers he had marijuana in a bag on the field and said he had snorted ketamine, the affidavit says. Police reported locating marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his backpack along with prescription bottles in his name.

Once booked into jail, Whimpey was tested and had a positive urine result for THC, the psychoactive element in marijuana, police said.

Whimpey also had an ankle monitor on his leg for his probation with charges out of Utah County, the affidavit said.

