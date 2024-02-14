State board member Natalie Cline cries foul on board’s upcoming closed session: ‘Hardened criminals get better due process’

Prior to the Utah State Board of Education’s special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss recent social media posts by board member Natalie Cline that targeted a high school student athlete, Cline cried foul about the process in emails and social media.

“I would like to participate in the process and defend myself. However, the @utboardofed is moving so quickly that they are making it impossible for me to read through all the materials they have provided, gather evidence, draft a response, and prepare for a hearing,” she posted on Facebook.

“Hardened criminals get better due process than I am being provided. Is a decision by the Board legitimate if you don’t provide the accused with proper due process rights?”

In an email to the board’s leadership that she posted on Facebook, Cline wrote that the board has “harassed me on multiple occasions for my social media posts in what appears to be a concerted effort to destroy my reputation with my voters. This latest action is moving faster than usual and is acting within 60 days of my primary election at the Salt Lake County GOP convention on April 13, 2024.”

She continued, “Government agencies that care about their reputations with the public tend to be cautious about taking action that voters may see as election interference.”

Cline’s statements come while a chorus of rebuke for her inflammatory social media posts intensifies.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, legislative leaders, state and local school boards, and municipalities have issued statements condemning the posts. Some city councils and local school boards passed resolutions calling for Cline’s immediate resignation after Cline posted on social media an image of a girls high school basketball player inferring she is transgender.

The Utah Legislature is crafting a resolution that could result in Cline facing impeachment proceedings or possible other sanctions.

The Utah State Board of Education has no authority to unseat an elected official. It can reprimand or censure a member “for any violation of law, policy, bylaws, or any other conduct which tends to injure the good name of the board, following adequate due process, if appropriate,” according to its bylaws.

A member can be removed from committee assignments, prohibited from requesting an item to be placed on an agenda or “other appropriate action,” which is not specified in the bylaws. Other sanctions include conversations with board leadership or the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Tuesday evening, local school boards representing the Jordan School District and Canyons School District each approved resolutions calling for Cline’s resignation.

The Jordan board’s statement noted its support for the student and family who are “the most recent victims” of Cline’s online attacks, noting the state board district that Cline was elected to serve “represents most of our district.”

“Based on board member Cline’s pattern of irresponsible behavior, negligent disregard for the consequences of her actions and her attacks on the teachers and students whom she has elected to serve, we call on her to resign her position immediately,” the statement said.

The board voted 6-1 in support of the statement, with board member Brian Barnett, who represents the Bluffdale and Riverton areas, voting no.

While he agreed with the language in support of victims of Cline’s behavior, Barnett said there is another remedy to removing a board member, by election. Cline is running for reelection and is opposed by Republican candidate Amanda Bollinger and Democrat William Shiflett.

Calling for her resignation, “it seemed kind of outside of the responsibilities of us as a board,” Barnett said.

Meanwhile, the Canyons board voted unanimously on a resolution that also called for Cline’s resignation.

The resolution noted that Midvale City, a Canyons city that is represented by Cline on the state board, has publicly asked for her resignation.

The resolution said in part, “Every child has the right to a safe and welcoming educational environment, and state Board member Cline’s pattern of unkind and objectionable conduct has repeatedly violated her office’s sacred obligation to protect Utah school children from harm.”

It continued, “We believe elected officials, especially those in positions of power over Utah’s schools, bear the responsibility to represent and protect children from all forms of discrimination, harassment, and bullying.”

The board resolved to join with the Granite School District Board of Education in calling for board member Natalie Cline’s “immediate resignation from the Utah State Board of Education.”