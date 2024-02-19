Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton endorses Rachel Terry in Utah Attorney General race

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton endorsed Rachel Terry, a Republican candidate for Attorney General in Utah, in a segment on Glenn Beck’s podcast Monday morning.

Terry, the current Utah Division of Risk Management director and former Utah assistant attorney general, faces off against seven other candidates in a race to win the seat that the current attorney general Sean Reyes will leave at the end of his term.

The other candidates for this office are Derek Brown (Republican), David Carlson (Democratic), W. Andrew McCullough (Libertarian), Frank Demcy Mylar (Republican), Michelle Quist (United Utah), Trent E. Christensen (Republican) and Rudy J. Bautista (Democratic).

Paxton announced his endorsement of Terry on Beck’s show. “I’ve decided to endorse Rachel Terry, who works in the office, and who knows what’s going, and who I believe will continue the legacy of Sean Reyes, and I think she’ll be a great ally of Texas.”

In an official statement of endorsement, Paxton said, “Rachel is a conservative fighter and a great legal mind. The state of Utah would be extremely fortunate to have her as its next Attorney General.”

Paxton was recently acquitted by Texas’ Republican-majority senate in an impeachment trial where he had faced 16 charges of corruption, misconduct and bribery.

“I am so honored to have Ken Paxton endorsing me,” Terry told the Deseret News in an interview Monday. “He has been a warrior and leader in the conservative legal movement. He has been a leader in fighting federal overreach and in protecting our border.”

Terry said she’s been “in the legal trenches for 20 years” and will prioritize fighting federal overreach if she’s elected. “My priorities of fighting federal overreach in education, land use and energy is resonating with people,” she said.

Terry said when she tells voters the Attorney General needs “to be 100% laser-focused on the fight and not anything external to it,” this has resonated with them.

Paxton’s endorsement of Terry comes a couple months ahead of the state’s Republican convention on April 27 in Salt Lake City.