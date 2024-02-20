Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive terms in prison

Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke appeared before a St. George courtroom Tuesday for sentencing.

Franke was sentenced Thursday to serve one to 15 years in prison for each of the four counts of abuse she pleaded guilty to. Judge John Walton of St. George’s 5th District Court said these sentences would be served consecutively. This means Franke will serve between four and 60 years in prison.

Judge Walton sentenced Hildebrandt to four consecutive terms of one to 15 years in prison for each count of aggravated child abuse. This means Hildebrandt will serve between four and 60 years. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will determine the exact amount of time Franke and Hildebrandt will spend in prison.

Both Franke and Hildebrandt had pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony, in relation to Franke’s two children, ages 9 and 11. Franke was a YouTube channel content creator and Hildebrandt, the founder of Connexions Classroom, was her former business partner.

As part of the plea agreement, Franke had agreed to testify against Hildebrandt. They were both arrested in August 2023 after one of Franke’s children ran to a neighbor’s house to ask for help.

“I just had a 12-year-old boy show up here at my front door asking for help. And he said he just came from a neighbor’s house, and we know there’s been problems at this neighbor’s house. He’s emaciated, he’s got tape around his legs, he’s hungry and he’s thirsty,” the man told the dispatcher. Later, in Franke’s plea statement, she admitted to abusing both her son and her daughter by denying them food and water, holding her son’s head under water, physically isolating both children and forcing her daughter to walk barefoot outside in the heat.

During the sentencing, Franke said, “My charges are just. They offer safety to my family, accountability to the public.”

Initially, both women were charged with six counts of child abuse. Two of those counts were removed in the plea deals.